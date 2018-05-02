/ |

Dollar approaches ¥110 in Tokyo ahead of U.S. Federal Reserve statement

JIJI

The dollar neared ¥110 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, amid speculation that the U.S. Federal Reserve would hint at accelerating its pace of raising interest rates in a forthcoming policy statement.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.78-79, up from ¥109.46-47 at the same time on Tuesday. The euro was at $1.2016-2016, down from $1.2057-2058, and at ¥131.95-96, down from ¥132.03-05.

In early trading, the dollar topped ¥109.80 as investors increasingly speculated that the Fed statement, to be released after a two-day Federal Open Market Committee meeting through Wednesday, would offer a rosier economic outlook and thus suggest the possibility of faster rate hikes by the U.S. central bank, traders said.

The dollar fell below ¥109.70 toward noon as the 225-issue Nikkei average expanded loses. But the greenback retook the ¥109.80 line on a rise in long-term U.S. interest rates in off-hours trading before coming under renewed selling pressure in the late afternoon.

“Selling gained strength when the dollar approached ¥110,” a currency broker said.

“Ahead of the Fed statement and the U.S. government’s employment report for April, due out Friday, the dollar-yen pair was struggling for direction,” an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.

