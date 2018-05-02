/

Yamato Holdings logs first rise in operating profit in three years

JIJI

Yamato Holdings Co. has announced its annual group operating profit grew for the first time in three years on the back of its fee hikes last fall.

In fiscal 2017, which ended in March, Yamato’s operating profit grew 2.3 percent year-over-year to ¥35.7 billion, the major parcel delivery service group said in its earnings report Tuesday.

Net profit rose 1 percent to ¥18.2 billion.

For the year through March 2019, Yamato expects its group operating profit to surge 62.5 percent to ¥58 billion and its net profit to nearly double to ¥36 billion thanks to the lingering positive effects from the fee increase.

Yamato’s operating profit had flagged in recent years due to swelling delivery costs amid a labor shortage.

Its profitability, however, improved after the company raised parcel delivery fees for individual customers by an average 15 percent and also implemented a price markup for online retailers and other business clients.

As a result, the company’s delivery revenue per package stood at ¥597 for fiscal 2017, up ¥38 from the previous year.

