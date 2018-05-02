Environmental group looks to carve Trump’s face into arctic iceberg

In a move that some may consider cold-hearted, a Finnish nongovernmental organization is aiming to raise €400,000 ($480,000) to carve U.S. President Donald Trump’s face on an arctic iceberg to highlight global warming.

The effort, known as Project Trumpmore, a reference to Mount Rushmore, is being undertaken by the Melting Ice Association in a bid to prove that global warming exists. It will see the group commission a 115-foot-tall (35-meter-tall) carving of Trump’s bust into a glacier that — if their crowdfunding attempt is successful — will be fitted with a camera to livestream its fate.

“Global warming is one of the most important issues and topics of today,” said Nicolas Prieto, chairman of Melting Ice. “There are still people who ponder whether it’s a real issue. We want to build the monument for all of us, so we can see how long the sculpture lasts before melting. Often people only believe something when they see it with their own eyes.”

As president, Trump has rejected the existence of human-caused climate change, and once, in 2012, claimed it was “created by and for the Chinese in order to make U.S. manufacturing noncompetitive.”

Last June, Trump pulled the United States out of the Paris climate accord, a deal signed by nearly 200 countries that focuses on slashing carbon emissions, slowing rising global temperatures and helping countries deal with the effects of climate change.

Trump has called the agreement “a bad deal for the U.S.,” but has in recent months hinted that Washington could rejoin the pact.

Global temperatures have already risen about 1.1 degrees Celsius (2.0 degrees Fahrenheit ) since the late 19th century, a change driven largely by increased carbon dioxide and other human-made emissions into the atmosphere, according to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Now, the U.S. president, who has spoken somewhat jokingly about being added to Rushmore, may get something close to his wish.

“We want to make this come true. Kinda,” a video made by Melting Ice says before a giant face of Trump carved into an iceberg appears.