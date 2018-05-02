/

U.S. man indicted for killing woman in Osaka

Kyodo

KOBE – Prosecutors indicted an American man Wednesday for killing a woman in Osaka in February.

According to the indictment, Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar, strangled 27-year-old Saki Kondo at a condominium rented out to tourists on Feb. 16.

The prosecutors charged him with injury resulting in death, not murder, saying murderous intent was not clear.

Bayraktar, 27, has already been indicted on charges of dismembering and dumping Kondo’s corpse in several locations in Kyoto and Osaka prefectures between Feb. 18 and Feb. 21.

In video footage taken by a surveillance camera, Bayraktar was seen entering the condominium building with Kondo, and then repeatedly going in and out alone with a suitcase.

Kondo and Bayraktar, who came to Japan in late January, exchanged messages through a social networking website, investigative sources said earlier.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to submit a smoking-ban ordinance to the local assembly, aiming to prevent passive smoking in restaurants and bars in the capital.
Tokyo lawmakers seek smoke-free Olympics with new, stricter legislation
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to submit a bill to the metropolitan assembly in June that is aimed at curtailing passive smoking, a key step toward making the 2020 Olympics and Pa...
Crown Prince Naruhito, who is due to ascend the Imperial throne on May 1 next year, attends a meeting to promote blood donations with Crown Princess Masako in July last year.
Japanese government unlikely to name its next era until at least February 2019
The government is considering delaying the announcement of the name of the nation's next era — or gengo — until February or later, giving up its initial plan to quickly deal...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. Abe is visiting Jordan for high-level meetings to discuss the Syrian refugee situation and Middle East peace.
Abe nixes embassy move to Jerusalem, says Japan will bolster contribution to Middle East peace
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas on Tuesday that Japan will actively contribute to helping realize peace in the Middle East, and that it has no intention of mov...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Yevgeniy Vasilievich Bayraktar | KYODO

, , ,