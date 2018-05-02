U.S. to launch record-large study of genetics and health

Wanted: a million people willing to share their DNA and 10 years of health habits for science.

On Sunday, the U.S. government will open nationwide enrollment for an ambitious experiment. If researchers can build a large enough database comparing the genetics, lifestyles and environments of people from all walks of life, they hope to learn why some escape illness and others don’t, and better customize ways to prevent and treat disease.

“A national adventure that is going to transform medical care” is how Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, describes his agency’s All of Us Research Program.

Congress has authorized $1.45 billion over 10 years for the project. It all hinges on whether enough people will sign up.

Most of today’s medical care is based on what happened to the average person in short studies of a few hundred or thousand patients with a specific health condition.

And most people who volunteer for those studies are white, leaving questions about the best care for people of different races.

“One-size-fits-all is far from an optimal strategy,” Collins said Tuesday in announcing enrollment for All of Us.

The project involves “precision medicine,” using traits that make us unique to forecast and treat disease. Learning enough to individualize care requires studying a massive number of participants: the healthy and not-so-healthy, young and old, rural and urban, blue-collar and white-collar — and people of all races and ethnicities.

For now, participants must be at least 18. Next year, the study will open to children, too.

While there are other big “biobanks” of genetic data from at least 100,000 people, the NIH project aims to be the largest and most diverse of its kind. At least half of the participants must be from groups traditionally underrepresented in medical research.

Your genetic make-up can raise your risk for various diseases. But other factors can increase or reduce some genetic risks.

Volunteers will share electronic health records and blood samples, and answer periodic questionnaires about their diet, sleep, environmental exposures and other lifestyle factors. They might wear fitness trackers and other sensors.

Later this year they will start undergoing genetic testing, initially to look for variants in DNA that affect disease risk, similar to what some private companies now sell. Fully mapping the genetic code is too pricey now for a million people, but it eventually will be used with some participants.

Among the first lessons Collins hopes to learn is about resilience — why some people stay healthy despite smoking or pollution or poor nutrition.

“We have no idea how those people escape those odds,” he said.

Unlike with most medical studies, participants can choose to see their test results and share them with their physician long before the study reaches any big-picture conclusions. A caution: There are still many questions about how best to use the results of genetic tests. Still, “we will try to help their doctors sort through what it means,” Collins said.

One result that might bring a quick benefit is data on generic variants, which can signal who is prone to side effects from more than 100 drugs — information that could be used to prescribe safer drugs if it was available to doctors.

NIH has taken as many steps as possible to safeguard against would-be hackers. Volunteers’ medical data are stripped of identifying information and replaced with a code. Only scientists meeting specific security requirements will be cleared to study the data. NIH also said federal “certificates of confidentiality” prohibit disclosure to law enforcement.