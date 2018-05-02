U.S.-backed alliance resumes attack against last IS territory in east Syria

A U.S.-backed, Kurdish-led alliance announced Tuesday it is launching the final stage of its battle to expel the Islamic State jihadi group from its desert holdouts in eastern Syria.

The United States confirmed the start of the military operation.

Backed by the U.S.-led coalition, the Syrian Democratic Forces have driven the jihadis out of large parts of the country.

But IS fighters have retained a presence in a few areas of the country, including in the eastern oil-rich province of Deir el-Zour near the border with Iraq.

The SDF’s Deir el-Zour Military Council said on Tuesday it would press on with its efforts to oust IS from remaining areas.

“Our forces with the forces of the international coalition have started the last stage” of the anti-IS campaign, it said in a statement.

IS holds dozens of villages in eastern Syria, from the eastern banks of the Euphrates River that cuts across Deir el-Zour to the border with Iraq, and in the south of the adjacent province of Hassakeh.

“Our forces will liberate these areas and secure the Iraqi border once and for all,” the military council announced at the al-Tanak oil field east of the Euphrates.

The U.S. State Department said later that the coalition and its “partners, including the Syrian Democratic Forces, are launching operations to liberate the final ISIS strongholds in Syria.”

“The fighting will be difficult, but we and our partners will prevail … The days of ISIS controlling territory and terrorizing the people of Syria are coming to an end,” it said in a statement.

Deir el-Zour Military Council head Ahmed Abu Khawla said there was a “shared operations room with Iraqi forces.”

The U.S.-led coalition, which includes French forces, had increased its numbers and would support the SDF in “the final stage” of their operation, he said.

French special operations forces arrived in Syria last month to help boost U.S.-led efforts against IS, U.S. Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said last week.

IS jihadis swept across large parts of Syria and neighboring Iraq in 2014, declaring a so-called caliphate in areas they controlled.

But the jihadis have since lost much of that territory to various offensives in both countries.

In a separate assault, Russia-backed Syrian regime forces have expelled IS from areas to the west of the Euphrates, including the provincial capital of Deir el-Zour.

In Syria, regime forces are also battling IS in the southern suburbs of the capital, including the neighborhood of Yarmuk.