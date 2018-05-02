/

Florida man charged for splashing near manatees

AP

STOCK ISLAND, FLORIDA – A Florida man who allegedly slapped the water near a group of mating manatees has found himself being slapped with a harassment charge.

A Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission report identifies the culprit as Luis Miguel Perez, a 49-year-old fisherman in the Key West chain.

The Miami Herald reports that Officer Glen Way used his phone to record the fisherman. It is illegal to poke, prod, pursue or feed manatees in Florida, and that includes giving them fresh water, splashing or making excessive noise.

Mary Stella with the Dolphin Research Center says harassment is defined as “anything that alters the animal’s natural behavior.”

According to Monday’s arrest report, there were 16 manatees in the group. The fisherman was charged with a second-degree misdemeanor.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A nurse at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center sorts blood samples collected from participants in the All of Us research program on Aug. 7.
U.S. seeking $1M for massive study of DNA, health habits
Wanted: a million people willing to share their DNA and 10 years of health habits, big and small, for science. On Sunday, the U.S. government will open nationwide enrollment for an ambitious exp...
A wood frog in Ohio on April 24.
Wood frogs' No. 1 option: Hold in pee all winter to survive
If you have ever been unable to find a bathroom in a moment of need, you know the gotta-go feeling. That is nothing compared to the wood frog, which doesn't urinate all winter. In Alaska, wood f...
Sister Phylliss hugs a patron while hosting karaoke night at The SF Eagle, a historic gay bar, in San Francisco on Monday.
San Francisco gives cultural status to leather, gay district
Decades ago, San Francisco's gay and leather culture sought shelter in the city's seedy South of Market district — forced there by brutal police crackdowns on gays. Over time, the area became a ...

, ,