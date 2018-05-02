Ashinaga fund launches nonrepayable grant system to help Japan’s needy students make ends meet

Ashinaga, a Tokyo-based education support fund for orphans, has started adding nonrepayable grants of ¥20,000 to ¥40,000 per month to its existing financial assistance loans.

With the move, the Chiyoda Ward-based organization hopes to reduce financial burdens placed on poor working students who find it difficult to focus on their academic activities because they have to spend a lot of time at work to make ends meet.

Such is the case for Akane Kawata, a 21-year-old junior at Mie University who lost her father when she was 14. forcing her mother to raise her and her two other siblings while working part time.

Kawata, who is from Aichi Prefecture, had previously wanted to enter a private university, with a goal of becoming a physical education teacher, but she had to give up that dream because of her mother’s concern over high tuition costs.

She initially commuted to Mie University from her home, traveling two and a half hours each way, but later moved into a dormitory because the trip to and from the school proved to be a heavy burden.

Kawata was typically ¥5,000 per month short of covering her tuition fees under the previous assistance plan available to her. Dormitory fees, grocery bills and other extra costs related to her classes added to her financial burden and she had to work over eight hours a day at restaurants while also attending classes in order to stay afloat.

Working such long hours in addition to her studies made her wonder why she entered university in the first place, she said.

Under the new system, high school students will receive an additional monthly nonrepayable grant of ¥20,000 while university and vocational college students will receive ¥30,000 and graduate students ¥40,000, on top of the existing loans.

Kawata said the additional funds will allow her to “cut part-time work hours and spend more time doing what I want.”

“I want to enrich my learning activities, including studying and volunteering,” she said.

Many students on Ashinaga aid programs have been helping to organize fundraising activities in Japan, including some scheduled for Children’s Day (May 5).

“Grant-type assistance is a beacon of hope for orphans hoping to get further education,” said Kawata, a leader of the fundraising activities. “We hope this (system) will continue as long as possible.”

Ashinaga, meaning “long legs” in Japanese, was named after “Daddy-Long-Legs,” a 1912 novel by American writer Jean Webster.