Trump ‘very happy’ with John Kelly as chief of staff, not eying him for VA helm: Sarah Sanders
White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) walks with then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington last November. | AP

/

Trump ‘very happy’ with John Kelly as chief of staff, not eying him for VA helm: Sarah Sanders

Bloomberg

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump is happy with John Kelly as his chief of staff, White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said, countering reports that tensions between the two could lead to his departure.

“Both the president and the chief of staff are very happy with his position that he currently holds, which is chief of staff to the president at the White House,” Sanders said in a briefing Tuesday.

The statement came a day after NBC cited unnamed officials saying that Kelly had made derisive comments about the president’s intelligence multiple times in recent months — including calling Trump an “idiot” — and that current and former officials expect the chief of staff to leave the White House by July.

Kelly issued a statement Monday denying the report, calling it “total BS.”

Several Trump allies outside the White House want Trump to oust Kelly and pitched the idea of nominating him to be secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Sanders on Tuesday said Kelly was not under consideration for the post.

LATEST WORLD STORIES

A pair takes a selfie in front of the India Gate war memorial on a smoggy winter morning in New Delhi last December.
Nine out of 10 people globally breathing highly polluted air, problem particularly acute in poor ...
More than 90 percent of the global population is breathing in high levels of pollutants, the World Health Organization said Wednesday, blaming poor air quality for some 7 million deaths annually. ...
Protesters carry an effigy depicting U.S. President Donald Trump dressed in a Nazi uniform, during a demonstration marking May Day to honor workers, in Bogota Tuesday.
Chaos, clashes and color mark May Day rallies across the globe
Traditional May Day rallies turned violent in some parts of the world on Tuesday, as workers gathered to defend labor rights. There was looting in Paris and dozens of arrests in Turkey, in contrast...
This photo released by the New York U.S. Attorneys office on Tuesday shows the booking photo of Andres Lopez Elorez. The 38-year-old Colombian vet appeared in a New York court on Tuesday accused of injecting liquid heroin into puppies to evade border control in a drug smuggling ring.
Veterinarian pleads not guilty to U.S. charges he implanted heroin in puppies for Colombia cartel
A veterinarian pleaded not guilty on Tuesday to U.S. charges that he implanted liquid heroin in puppies to turn them into drug mules for a Colombian trafficking ring. Andres Lopez Elorza appeare...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

White House Chief of Staff John Kelly (left) walks with then-White House staff secretary Rob Porter to board Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington last November. | AP

, , ,