/

Kim keen on Moon’s idea of liaison offices in capitals of Koreas: minister

Kyodo

SEOUL – North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is open to the idea of the two Koreas establishing liaison offices in each other’s capital as proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae In in their summit last week, the South’s unification minister said Tuesday, according to local media.

“President Moon made the call to communicate on a permanent basis through the offices in Seoul and Pyongyang, and Chairman Kim said he hopes things can turn out in that way,” Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon-cho was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

Cho said Moon’s proposal is separate from the agreement in the inter-Korean declaration, issued after last Friday’s summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, to build a joint liaison office in the vicinity of the North’s border city of Kaesong, with resident representatives of both sides.

Yonhap said Cho made the remarks during talks with Lee Jeong-mi, the head of the minor Justice Party.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

United Nations Security Council delegates arrive at Sittwe airport on Tuesday. The delegation is in Sittwe for a meeting with Myanmar officials and to inspect the latest situation in Rakhine state, home of the minority Rohingya Muslims.
UNSC delegation visits Rakhine, urges safe repatriation of Rohingya refugees
A U.N. Security Council delegation on Tuesday visited Myanmar's Rakhine state, from where hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims have fled military-led violence. Delegation members said they hop...
Image Not Available
China blasts 'Peppa Pig' as 'subversive,' gives it the chop
A Chinese internet platform has given the British cartoon "Peppa Pig" the chop as state media lamented that the series had become a "subversive" icon for slackers and anti-social young people. A...
Cardinal George Pell arrives in court with a heavy police presence in Melbourne on Tuesday.
Cardinal George Pell to face trial on criminal charges in Australia
Australian Cardinal George Pell, the most senior Vatican official to be charged in the Catholic Church sex abuse crisis, must stand trial on charges alleging he sexually abused multiple victims dec...

, , ,