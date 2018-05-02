Kim keen on Moon’s idea of liaison offices in capitals of Koreas: minister

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is open to the idea of the two Koreas establishing liaison offices in each other’s capital as proposed by South Korean President Moon Jae In in their summit last week, the South’s unification minister said Tuesday, according to local media.

“President Moon made the call to communicate on a permanent basis through the offices in Seoul and Pyongyang, and Chairman Kim said he hopes things can turn out in that way,” Unification Minister Cho Myoung Gyon-cho was quoted as saying by Yonhap News Agency.

Cho said Moon’s proposal is separate from the agreement in the inter-Korean declaration, issued after last Friday’s summit at the truce village of Panmunjom, to build a joint liaison office in the vicinity of the North’s border city of Kaesong, with resident representatives of both sides.

Yonhap said Cho made the remarks during talks with Lee Jeong-mi, the head of the minor Justice Party.