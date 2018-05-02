Trump’s political attacks on FBI make America less safe: James Comey

President Donald Trump’s political attacks on the FBI make America less safe because they undermine public confidence that the bureau is an “honest, competent and independent” institution, fired director James Comey told The Associated Press on Tuesday.

In a telephone interview, Comey also said it was logical that special counsel Robert Mueller would seek to interview Trump. Comey ruled out seeking elected office and said that, as a leader, he took responsibility for some of the turmoil that has surrounded the FBI in recent months.

Comey said it was clear that the president’s blistering attacks on the FBI, including his calls for scrutiny of his political opponents and his suggestion that Comey should be jailed, affect public safety in “hundreds and thousands of ways” — especially if crime victims no longer believe that an agent knocking on their door will help them, or that an agent testifying before a jury can be believed.

“To the extent there’s been a marginal decrease in their credibility at that doorway, in that courtroom and in thousands of other ways, their effectiveness is hit. So it’s hard,” Comey said. “You’re not going to be able to see it, but logic tells me that it’s there, which is why it’s so important that we knock it off as a political culture.”

Trump fired Comey last May, an act now under investigation by Mueller for possible obstruction of justice. The White House initially said Trump had fired him over his handling of the Hillary Clinton email case, but the president later said he was thinking of “this Russia thing” when he made the move.

Comey is now promoting his new book, “A Higher Loyalty” and has given a series of television interviews in which he has described his interactions with the president and characterized him as morally unfit for office.

But his departure from the bureau has also been followed by a cascade of negative headlines that seem to have given ammunition to critics of the FBI, including Trump.

For one thing, Comey is involved in an unusually public disagreement with his former deputy director, Andrew McCabe, over the authorization of a news media disclosure. McCabe was fired in March amid a scathing report from the Justice Department’s inspector general that concluded that he had misled internal affairs investigators.

In addition, the watchdog office is examining how Comey wrote and stored memos that documented his conversations with Trump. He provided one of the memos to a friend and told him to disclose the substance of it to the media in hopes of getting a special counsel appointed.

And the FBI has also been besieged by allegations of political bias following anti-Trump text messages sent and received by two senior FBI officials who were, for a time, on Mueller’s investigation.

“The question I have to answer is: ‘Should I have done more to communicate to — especially to the people working on the most sensitive matters — a standard of behavior?’ And that’s a fair question, maybe I should have,” Comey said.

“And should I have given a speech about — not just reflect a certain way of acting — but given a speech, ‘This is the way we have to act.’ So that’s totally fair, and I am responsible at least in part for the conduct of the people who worked for me.”

Comey declined to discuss details of Mueller’s investigation, including what questions he’d pose to Trump. But he said it makes sense for Mueller to seek to question the president, whose attorneys have been told that his actions are under investigation but that Trump himself is not a target.

“It doesn’t surprise me, and just as we’ve done in many investigations, you want to develop a complete understanding of the facts and then check them with the subject and see what they say about it,” he said.

Comey said for the near future he is committed to teaching and lecturing about leadership and ethics. He said he is not interested in running for office or returning to a large law firm.

“I don’t see myself ever returning to government,” Comey said. “Certainly I never see myself running for office, and I can’t imagine an appointed return.

“That’s why,” he joked, “I’m not wearing ties anymore.”