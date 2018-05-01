Tokyo eyes smoke-free Olympics with stringent rule

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to submit a bill to the metropolitan assembly in June which aims to curtail passive smoking, a key step toward making the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics in the capital smoke-free.

The metropolitan government hopes to fully implement the planned ordinance, which calls for a blanket ban on smoking in restaurants and bars with any number of employees, regardless of size, before the games start in July 2020.

The measure is stricter than a national bill to revise the smoking law, already submitted by the health ministry to the current Diet session.

The national bill exempts establishments with eating and drinking areas of 100 square meters or less from the legislation.

The share of restaurants and bars that would face an indoor smoking ban stands at 84 percent in the metropolitan government’s bill, much higher than the 45 percent in the central government’s proposal.

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike has expressed her eagerness to enforce the envisaged ordinance, saying that she wants to have measures that can deliver a real impact.

But the metropolitan government’s bill has drawn opposition from an industry group representing small eateries. An executive of the group calls for a revision to the bill, saying it could force some establishments out of business if it can’t meet demands from customers who smoke.

In the assembly, the Koike-led Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites First), the largest force, hails the metropolitan government’s plan. But the Liberal Democratic Party, which voted against the fiscal 2018 metropolitan budget proposal, the first such move by the party in 14 years, is expected to take a confrontational stance over the bill.

Whether the anti-smoking ordinance can come into effect will hinge on Komeito, the LDP’s ruling coalition partner in national politics, pundits said.

A senior Komeito official said the party would “carefully examine the bill.”

In 2010, the International Olympic Committee and the World Health Organization agreed to promote smoke-free Olympics. Banning indoor smoking at competition venues, hotels and eateries has been a norm in host cities.