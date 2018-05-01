Japan pledges continued support for Jordan on Syrian refugees

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Tuesday to continue Japan’s support for Jordan in managing an influx of refugees from neighboring Syria with new financial aid of up to ¥1.6 billion.

During their talks in Amman, Abe told his Jordanian counterpart Hani Mulki that Japan will provide the aid to help improve waste processing capacity in the northern region of the Middle East country, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said.

Jordan has accepted around 1.3 million refugees from its war-torn neighbor to the north.

Also meeting with Jordanian King Abdullah II, Abe said, “The stability of Jordan is indispensable for that of the region and Japan will support its development as much as possible.” In response, the king said Japan’s support is vital.

The Middle East peace process is an important topic for both countries. Jordan is an important partner for Japan due to its diplomacy in the region and involvement in the Japanese-led “Corridor for Peace and Prosperity” development project that includes both Israel and Palestine.

Abe, who visited the United Arab Emirates on the first leg of his Middle Eastern tour, which started Sunday, is scheduled to move on to Palestine and Israel.

Later in the day at a news conference in Jordan’s capital city, Abe formally announced that a trilateral summit with Japan, South Korea and China will be held on May 9 in Tokyo.

Chinese Prime Minister Li Keqiang will stay in Tokyo from May 8 through 11 as a state guest, Abe also said, adding he will “further deepen” the Sino-Japanese relationship through a planned meeting with Li.

Abe said he will “frankly talk” with South Korean President Moon Jae-in and reaffirm the two countries’ cooperation ahead of a planned summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and U.S. President Donald Trump.