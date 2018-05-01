Japanese government unlikely to name its next era until at least February 2019
Crown Prince Naruhito, who is due to rise to the Imperial throne on May 1 next year, attends a meeting to promote blood donations with Crown Princess Masako in July last year. | KYODO

/

Japanese government unlikely to name its next era until at least February 2019

Kyodo

The government is considering delaying the announcement of the name of Japan’s next era until February or later, giving up its initial plan to quickly deal with concerns over the new name, a government source said Tuesday.

The announcement of the name of the era to be used when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019, will likely come after the ceremony to mark the 30th year of Emperor Akihito’s reign is held on Feb. 24 the same year, the source said.

The arrangement is expected to help address concerns that unveiling the era name before the Emperor’s 30-year ceremony would create a situation of dual authority between the old and new emperors, the source said.

The government had previously floated the idea of unveiling the new name in the latter half of this year in order to allow for enough time before the succession and minimize the impact on the public and government services.

“It is not good to have a situation where the public thinks there are two era names. It would be favorable if the time between the announcement of the new era name and the actual change is short,” said a source close to the Prime Minister’s Office.

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker also said that the announcement of the new era name before the 30-year ceremony “could rain on the celebratory mood.”

An era lasts for the length of an emperor’s reign and is widely used in calendars and official documents along with the Gregorian calendar.

The current Heisei era, meaning “achieving peace,” began on Jan. 8, 1989, the day after the death of Emperor Showa, the father of Emperor Akihito.

For the incoming era, the government is set to choose a name that is easy to read and has never been used before. Era names are traditionally composed of two Chinese characters.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

The Tokyo Metropolitan Government plans to submit a smoking-ban ordinance to the local assembly, aiming to prevent passive smoking in restaurants and bars in the capital.
Tokyo eyes smoke-free Olympics with stringent rule
The Tokyo Metropolitan Government has decided to submit a bill to the metropolitan assembly in June which aims to curtail passive smoking, a key step toward making the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks at a news conference in Amman, Jordan on Tuesday. Abe is visiting Jordan for high-level meetings to discuss the Syrian refugee situation and Middle East peace.
Japan pledges continued support for Jordan on Syrian refugees
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe pledged Tuesday to continue Japan's support for Jordan in managing an influx of refugees from neighboring Syria with new financial aid of up to ¥1.6 billion. ...
Passengers are rescued from a roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka on Tuesday. The ride stopped when a safety device detected an abnormality, leaving some riders suspended in a prone position for two hours.
Universal Studios Japan roller coaster stalls, leaving riders stranded for 2 hours
A roller coaster at Universal Studios Japan in Osaka stalled and left some riders suspended in a prone position for up to two hours before they were safely rescued, the theme park said Tuesday.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Crown Prince Naruhito, who is due to rise to the Imperial throne on May 1 next year, attends a meeting to promote blood donations with Crown Princess Masako in July last year. | KYODO

, , , ,