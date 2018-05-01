Japanese government unlikely to name its next era until at least February 2019

The government is considering delaying the announcement of the name of Japan’s next era until February or later, giving up its initial plan to quickly deal with concerns over the new name, a government source said Tuesday.

The announcement of the name of the era to be used when Crown Prince Naruhito succeeds to the Chrysanthemum Throne on May 1, 2019, will likely come after the ceremony to mark the 30th year of Emperor Akihito’s reign is held on Feb. 24 the same year, the source said.

The arrangement is expected to help address concerns that unveiling the era name before the Emperor’s 30-year ceremony would create a situation of dual authority between the old and new emperors, the source said.

The government had previously floated the idea of unveiling the new name in the latter half of this year in order to allow for enough time before the succession and minimize the impact on the public and government services.

“It is not good to have a situation where the public thinks there are two era names. It would be favorable if the time between the announcement of the new era name and the actual change is short,” said a source close to the Prime Minister’s Office.

A ruling Liberal Democratic Party lawmaker also said that the announcement of the new era name before the 30-year ceremony “could rain on the celebratory mood.”

An era lasts for the length of an emperor’s reign and is widely used in calendars and official documents along with the Gregorian calendar.

The current Heisei era, meaning “achieving peace,” began on Jan. 8, 1989, the day after the death of Emperor Showa, the father of Emperor Akihito.

For the incoming era, the government is set to choose a name that is easy to read and has never been used before. Era names are traditionally composed of two Chinese characters.