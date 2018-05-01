Activists’ plans for laborer statue stopped by Busan police

Dozens of South Korean activists clashed with police in Busan on Tuesday as they tried to install a bronze statue symbolizing laborers forcibly taken to Japan during its rule over the Korean Peninsula between 1910 and 1945.

A labor group had planned to install the statue of an emaciated man holding a flaming torch in front of the Japanese Consulate General in South Korea’s second-largest city, on the afternoon of International Workers’ Day.

But with the South Korean government calling on the labor group to place it at a different location, the police ended up encircling the statue on a sidewalk not far from the diplomatic mission.

Late Monday night members of the labor group had sought to move the statue closer to the planned site, which was near an existing statue representing “comfort women” — women and girls who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels before and during World War II.

The labor group members were blocked by police.

“The worker’s statue next to the girl statue! Move over!” activists chanted during an overnight standoff with hundreds of police.

Dozens of campaigners tried to force their way through police lines in front of the Japanese consulate on Tuesday, before the protest was broken up.

“We stopped them because they tried to make their way into the area within 100 meters of the consulate office where any public protest is banned,” the Yonhap news agency quoted a police official as saying.

Several protesters were wounded, it added.

The laborer statue would be the first of its kind. Tokyo, citing diplomatic protocol, has objected to the erection of the statue near the consulate, where the life-size statue of a girl representing comfort women already stands.

When that statue was erected in late 2016 by a different civic group, Tokyo temporarily recalled the nation’s consul general in Busan along with its ambassador to South Korea in protest.

Japan says such statues violate the terms of the Vienna Convention, which requires host states to prevent any disturbance of the peace at a diplomatic mission or impairment of its dignity.

The local headquarters of the labor group has insisted that the new statue “is not intended to intimidate” the Japanese, but that it wants an “apology and compensation” over the forced labor issue as part of efforts to build peace.

Local authorities placed some plant pots in the area in late April, prompting speculation they were trying to thwart the labor group’s plans. But the pots were removed after the group lodged a protest.

During World War II many Koreans were brought to Japan as forced laborers to work at factories and elsewhere to address wartime manpower shortages.

Japan maintains that all issues of individual compensation to victims of forced labor during its colonial rule of Korea have been settled under an agreement attached to a 1965 treaty that established diplomatic ties between the two countries.

But South Korea’s Supreme Court made a landmark decision in 2012 that the right of former forced workers and their families to seek compensation was not invalidated by the 1965 agreement.

Since August last year statues representing forced Korean laborers have been erected in Seoul and other places, according to the Japanese Foreign Ministry.