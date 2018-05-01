Nikkei rises slightly on weak yen, strong earnings

The Nikkei 225 average rose, although slightly, Tuesday, buoyed by the yen’s weakness against the dollar and strong earnings at Japanese companies.

The benchmark gauge climbed 40.16 points, or 0.18 percent, to end at 22,508.03, rising for the third consecutive trading day after a 148.26-point gain Friday. The market was closed Monday for a national holiday.

But the Topix, which covers all first-section issues on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, lost 3.05 points, or 0.17 percent, to 1,774.18. It rose 5.10 points Friday.

After opening slightly lower following an overnight decline in U.S. equities, buying on dips soon helped lift the Nikkei to positive territory, brokers said.

The Nikkei’s upturn was also backed by purchases of issues backed by brisk corporate earnings reports, brokers said.

“The yen’s weakness and overall positive earnings reports at Japanese companies helped the Nikkei’s advance,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management.

Masayuki Otani, chief market analyst at Securities Japan Inc., pointed to the strength of mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group, a heavily weighted component of the Nikkei, as a major factor contributing to pushing up the key index.

Meanwhile, sluggish bank issues weighed on the TSE, an official of a bank-affiliated brokerage firm said.

Falling issues outnumbered risers 1,198 to 818 in the first section, while 67 issues were unchanged.

Volume decreased to 1.771 billion shares from 1.882 billion Friday.

Hitachi advanced after the electronics maker announced Friday strong consolidated earnings for the last business year and an even better earnings forecast for this year.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group gained ground after its U.S. mobile communications arm, Sprint Corp., and T-Mobile U.S. Inc. announced a merger agreement Sunday. Investors expect a positive impact of the merger on SoftBank’s future consolidated earnings as it will no longer be the parent of Sprint after the deal is completed and will be free from Sprint-related losses, brokers said.

On the other hand, electronics company Sony, automakers Mazda and Honda, and Internet portal site operator Yahoo Japan were downbeat, dampened by their dismal earnings forecasts for this business year.

Also on the minus side were mega-bank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Mizuho and Sumitomo Mitsui, as well as consumer goods giant Kao and technology firm Fujifilm.