/ |

Dollar firmer around ¥109.40 amid Golden Week

JIJI

The dollar was firmer around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, with many traders remaining on the sidelines in the middle of the Golden Week holiday period in Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.46-47, up from ¥109.39-39 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2057-2058, down from $1.2075-2076, and at ¥132.03-05, down from ¥132.09-11.

This week, the Tokyo market is open only Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Golden Week spate of national holidays.

Amid thin trading, which was also attributed to the Labor Day closure of many Asian markets Monday, the greenback rallied steadily after sagging as low as around ¥109.20.

Meanwhile, a wait-and-see mood strengthened before key economic events later this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve holding a two-day monetary policy meeting starting Tuesday and the Institute for Supply Management releasing its closely watched manufacturing index for April on the same day.

“The Fed is expected to skip a rate hike this time around, with no scheduled press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said. “But a policy statement showing a bullish economic outlook could boost expectations of the Fed accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes, prompting dollar purchases versus the yen.”

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Environment Ministry officials wear casual clothes as the government kicks off the annual Cool Biz campaign Tuesday.
Japan's retailers hope to boost sales by capitalizing on Cool Biz
With temperatures soaring higher than average this year, retailers are hoping to boost sales of apparel by capitalizing on the government's annual Cool Biz campaign, which started Tuesday. To re...
Image Not Available
Nikkei rises slightly on weak yen, strong earnings
The Nikkei 225 average rose, although slightly, Tuesday, buoyed by the yen's weakness against the dollar and strong earnings at Japanese companies. The benchmark gauge climbed 40.16 points, or 0...
China's Didi Chuxing is in ﷯talks with Volkswagen to form a joint venture to co-develop autonomous cars.
Volkswagen in talks to manage Didi fleet, codevelop self-driving cars
Volkswagen AG, the world's biggest automaker, is in talks to form a joint venture with China's Didi Chuxing to manage part of the ride-hailing company's fleet of cars and help develop "purpose-buil...

, ,