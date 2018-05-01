Dollar firmer around ¥109.40 amid Golden Week

The dollar was firmer around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading late Tuesday, with many traders remaining on the sidelines in the middle of the Golden Week holiday period in Japan.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥109.46-47, up from ¥109.39-39 at the same time Friday. The euro was at $1.2057-2058, down from $1.2075-2076, and at ¥132.03-05, down from ¥132.09-11.

This week, the Tokyo market is open only Tuesday and Wednesday due to the Golden Week spate of national holidays.

Amid thin trading, which was also attributed to the Labor Day closure of many Asian markets Monday, the greenback rallied steadily after sagging as low as around ¥109.20.

Meanwhile, a wait-and-see mood strengthened before key economic events later this week, with the U.S. Federal Reserve holding a two-day monetary policy meeting starting Tuesday and the Institute for Supply Management releasing its closely watched manufacturing index for April on the same day.

“The Fed is expected to skip a rate hike this time around, with no scheduled press conference by Chairman Jerome Powell,” an official at a currency margin trading service provider said. “But a policy statement showing a bullish economic outlook could boost expectations of the Fed accelerating the pace of interest rate hikes, prompting dollar purchases versus the yen.”