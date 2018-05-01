Regional bank branches around Japan adopt lunchtime breaks

An increasing number of regional banks have introduced lunchtime breaks in their service hours at branches and other outlets to rationalize their operations.

On April 16, Bank of Nagoya introduced a one-hour break starting at 11:30 a.m. at its Kiba branch in Nagoya.

Previously, the branch’s six staff members took their lunch breaks in turn. “Because of this, there were times when our service counters became understaffed,” said branch manager Sakurako Toyama.

Toyama expressed confidence that the new recess time will enable the branch to improve its service through rationalization.

A banking law revision in September 2016 gave banks the leeway to be more flexible in their business hours. This has led to an increase in the number of banks that shut branches and other outlets around midday.

“We’ve found that the Kiba branch, located in a residential area, had fewer visitors around noon,” Bank of Nagoya President Ichiro Fujiwara said, explaining why the midday break was OK for that branch.

The bank will consider reviewing service hours at other outlets after examining the impact of the new system at the Kiba branch.

Among other regional lenders, Hyakugo Bank of Tsu, Mie Prefecture, started a 90-minute lunchtime break at small outlets inside commercial facilities last October to save labor costs.

In July, Michinoku Bank of the city of Aomori will add another branch with breaks to the two it already has.

Toho Bank, based in the city of Fukushima, will be the first regional lender to introduce a lunchtime break in Fukushima Prefecture. Starting July 2, nine branches will have a one-hour break starting at 11:30 a.m.

Gunma Bank, headquartered in Maebashi, Gunma Prefecture, is considering boosting the number of outlets with breaks. The bank introduced the system at three branches in April last year.

“We’ve received no complaints. ATMs can be used while the counters are shut,” a Gunma Bank public relations official said.

Regional banks are reviewing their operations as their profitability has deteriorated due to protracted super-low interest rates.

According to industry sources, measures to make service hours flexible, such as the introduction of lunchtime breaks, are likely to be implemented mainly at small outlets with relatively few corporate clients.