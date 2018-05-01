With Trudeau on hand, Amazon announces it will add another 3,000 jobs in Vancouver
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement at the future Amazon office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday. | REUTERS

With Trudeau on hand, Amazon announces it will add another 3,000 jobs in Vancouver

AFP-JIJI

OTTAWA – Online retailer Amazon, with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on hand, announced Monday it will add 3,000 jobs in Vancouver, British Columbia, about 150 miles (240 km) north of its Seattle headquarters.

The fields will include e-commerce technology, cloud computing, and machine learning, a statement said.

Trudeau joined executives and employees at the site of Amazon’s future 416,000-sq.-foot (38,688-sq.-meter) offices in downtown Vancouver’s old post office. The redevelopment is scheduled to open in 2022.

Combined with 1,000 new Amazon jobs announced in November, this will bring the company’s total employment across Canada to 9,000.

Its Canadian hiring spree, according to the prime minister, is “a testament to Canada’s highly skilled, diverse workforce and tremendous potential as an innovation and tech hub.”

“Tech talent and investment are coming to our country in record numbers, and companies like Amazon are bringing even more energy, vision — and thousands of good jobs — to Canada,” he said.

The plan is unrelated to Amazon’s search for a second headquarters that attracted 238 bids from 43 U.S. states, as well as from Washington and Puerto Rico, six Canadian provinces, and three Mexican states.

Toronto was the only Canadian city to make the shortlist, announced in January.

The second headquarters would bring 50,000 jobs to the winning city, said Amazon, which promised to spend $5 billion on its construction.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Teachers rally outside of Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey's Executive Tower Monday in Phoenix on their third day of walkouts. Teachers in Arizona and Colorado walked out of their classes over low salaries, keeping hundreds of thousands of students out of school. It's the latest in a series of strikes across the nation over low teacher pay.
Schools stay closed while Arizona teachers rally at Capitol as lawmakers negotiate pay, funding
Thousands of Arizona teachers gathered for the third day at the Capitol on Monday to protest low pay and school funding, and many schools around the state remained closed, while the Legislature pre...
People walk past the logo of Japan's Panasonic Corp. displayed in the window of their building in Tokyo in 2016. Panasonic will pay $280 million in fines to settle charges over bribes to an employee at government-owned airline to win business for its aircraft electronics unit, U.S. authorities announced on Monday.
Panasonic agrees to pay $280 million to settle U.S. federal corruption probe
Panasonic Corp. will pay about $280 million to resolve federal charges that executives at its in-flight entertainment unit improperly hid payments to consultants overseas in violation of anti-corru...
A T-Mobile store is seen in Manhattan, New York, Monday.
Sprint and T-Mobile have to sell $26.5 billion deal to 'elephant in the room' antitrust cops
To gain approval for their $26.5 billion merger agreement, T-Mobile and Sprint aim to convince antitrust regulators that there is plenty of competition for wireless service beyond Verizon and AT&am...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during an announcement at the future Amazon office in Vancouver, British Columbia, Monday. | REUTERS

, , , ,