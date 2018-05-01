Columbus police kill suspect with knife after stabbings leave three dead, one wounded

Police in Ohio’s capital city say an officer fatally shot a suspect armed with a knife while responding to stabbings at an apartment complex that killed two women and injured a third.

Columbus police say a fourth victim, a male, was found dead several blocks away hours after the Monday morning attack, and investigators were trying to determine whether that person had been stabbed at the same apartment.

Police say one injured woman remains in critical condition. Two children who were present weren’t injured.

Police say the suspect was shocked with a stun gun and shot. They haven’t publicly identified the suspect or the victims, or said how the attack unfolded or what might have motivated it.

No officers were injured.