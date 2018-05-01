John Kelly calls report that he called Trump an idiot ‘total BS’
White House chief of staff John Kelly looks on before the start of a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at the White House in Washington April 26. | AFP-JIJI

/

John Kelly calls report that he called Trump an idiot ‘total BS’

AP

WASHINGTON – White House chief of staff John Kelly said Monday that a report that he called President Donald Trump an idiot is “total BS.”

Kelly, in a statement, said he and Trump have “an incredibly candid and strong relationship.”

He added, “He always knows where I stand and he and I both know this story is total BS.”

NBC reported Monday that Kelly has on multiple occasions criticized Trump’s knowledge on issues like immigration, and has cast himself as a protecting the country from Trump’s impulses. The report added that Trump was growing tired of Kelly’s attitude.

In recent months, Trump has chafed at Kelly’s controlling management style, and has occasionally talked with friends about replacing him. In his early days in the White House, Kelly imposed strict controls on access and the flow of information to Trump, though his direct influence has waned somewhat, aides said. Kelly allies insist he has merely trained the staff to follow his management protocols, but officials note that Trump has grown more willing to act unilaterally, ignoring or simply not seeking out the advice of his top aide.

Kelly’s handling of domestic violence accusations against former White House staff secretary Rob Porter earlier this year caused consternation among White House staffers, who believed he wasn’t truthful.

The public revelation of an insult directed at the president’s intelligence is reminiscent of leaks last year that former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called Trump a “moron.” That episode created what White House officials described as an irreparable rift between Trump and his chief diplomat, and ultimately led to Tillerson’s unceremonious March firing.

Kelly said NBC’s report “is another pathetic attempt to smear people close to President Trump and distract from the administration’s many successes.”

LATEST WORLD STORIES

This photo made available by Interpol Monday shows an Interpol officer talking with a woman in a goldmine in the Mazaruni region of Guyana on April 4. A 13-country police operation freed nearly 350 people from human trafficking networks and arrested 22 people across the Caribbean and South America.
Interpol raids rescue hundreds of trafficking victims in Caribbean and Latin America
Twenty-two people have been arrested and nearly 350 potential victims of forced labor or sexual trafficking have been rescued in raids across the Caribbean and in Latin America, Interpol said Monda...
A video grab from footage broadcast by the U.K. Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows British Home Secretary Sajid Javid speaking on the Urgent Question regarding Windrush in the House of Commons at Parliament in London Monday.
May names new interior minister to try to end immigration fiasco as she negotiates Brexit
British Prime Minister Theresa May appointed a former banker of South Asian origin as interior minister on Monday, trying to draw a line under an immigration scandal threatening her authority as sh...
An iceberg floats in Andvord Bay, Antarctica, Feb. 14.
Icebergs could be tugged to drought-hit Cape Town to ease water crisis: experts
Marine salvage experts are floating a plan to tug icebergs from Antarctica to South Africa's drought-hit Cape Town to help solve the region's worst water shortage in a century. Salvage master Ni...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

White House chief of staff John Kelly looks on before the start of a Wounded Warrior Project Soldier Ride at the White House in Washington April 26. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,