Trump welcomes Buhari, his first visiting African president, to the White House

President Donald Trump extends his hand to Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari during a news conference in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington Monday. | AP

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump has welcomed the first African leader to visit the White House during his presidency, Nigeria’s Muhammadu Buhari (moo-HAH’-mah-doo boo-HAH’-ree).

Security and economic issues top the agenda for the one-on-one meeting and working lunch. They also plan a joint news conference.

The Nigerian president’s visit Monday follows an uncomfortable start to the Trump administration’s approach to the world’s second most populous continent.

Trump caused anger in Nigeria last year after reports that he said Nigerians wouldn’t want to return to their “huts” if allowed to visit the U.S.

Nigeria was also among the African nations that summoned the U.S. ambassador to explain Trump’s comments comparing Africa to a filthy toilet.

Buhari was among the first two African leaders Trump called after taking office, along with South Africa’s president.

