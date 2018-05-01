Remains of WWII Marine killed on Tarawa coming home to New Hampshire

AP

CONCORD, NEW HAMPSHIRE – The remains of a Marine Corps sergeant who was killed in a bloody World War II battle on a Pacific island have been identified and will be returned to his hometown in New Hampshire.

Funeral services with full military honors will be held for 24-year-old David Quinn on May 5 at the Congregational Church of Temple.

Quinn died on Nov. 20, 1943, the first day of the three-day Battle of Tarawa, as Marines landed against strong Japanese resistance on the tiny, coral reef-ringed island of Betio in the Tarawa Atoll of the Gilbert Islands. Approximately 1,000 Marines and sailors were killed and more than 2,000 were wounded.

The Pentagon’s POW/MIA Accounting Agency says Quinn’s remains will be transferred at Logan Airport in Boston on May 4.

