Japanese bunraku narrator Takemoto Sumitayu, National Treasure, dies at 93

Takemoto Sumitayu, National Treasure and narrator of traditional bunraku puppet plays, died of pneumonia at a hospital in Osaka on Saturday. He was 93.

The bunraku performer, whose real name is Kinichi Kishimoto, was named Sumitayu VII in 1985 and designated a National Living Treasure in 1989.

His adoptive father, Sumitayu VI, was also designated by the government as a National Treasure. Such parent-child designations were unprecedented in the world of bunraku.

Sumitayu started his bunraku narrating career at a relatively old age in 1946. But he attracted attention from the beginning, as the first-ever university graduate among bunraku performers. He eventually established a reputation for his ability to play a variety of characters with emotional expressions.

After a stroke in 2012, he retired from the bunraku theater in May 2014. In November that year, he was awarded the Order of Culture for the first time as a member of the bunraku world.

After retiring, Sumitayu remained his presence in the field by criticizing cutbacks and a subsidy freeze sought for bunraku in 2012 by then-Osaka Mayor Toru Hashimoto.