In Amman, Foreign Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agree to keep ‘maximum pressure’ on North

Foreign Minister Taro Kono shakes hands with U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo during their talks in Amman on Monday. | POOL / VIA KYODO

Kyodo, JIJI

AMMAN – Foreign Minister Taro Kono and U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo agreed Monday to maintain maximum pressure on North Korea to drive the country into abandoning its nuclear weapons, Kono said after their talks in Amman.

The meeting in the Jordanian capital was the first between the Japanese and U.S. diplomats since the former Central Intelligence Agency director assumed the post of secretary of state last Thursday.

“We discussed how we want to proceed with the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit,” Kono told reporters.

Kono and Pompeo also talked about the issue of the abductions of Japanese citizens by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s. The two ministers agreed that Tokyo and Washington will cooperate on resolving the issue.

The Foreign Ministry announced the meeting on Sunday. Since Kono and Pompeo met in Jordan, Kono will cancel a trip he had planned to make to the United States early this month, government sources said.

Kono is also likely to cancel a trip to South Korea on Wednesday, the sources said.

As CIA chief, Pompeo made a secret visit to Pyongyang in early April and met North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to lay the groundwork for a summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim.

Japan is keen to resolve the abduction issue and hopes that the current thaw in ties between the two Koreas, as highlighted in last week’s North-South summit, as well as the upcoming U.S.-North Korea summit, could open the way to a breakthrough in the decades-old issue.

