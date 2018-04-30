/

Osaka mom held in death of 2-year-old daughter

Kyodo

OSAKA – A woman was arrested Monday for allegedly killing her 2-year-old daughter by dropping her off the balcony of her Osaka apartment, the police said.

Yoshimi Sekimoto, 31, is suspected of dropping her daughter Yuzuki from the fifth floor of the apartment building in Osaka’s Sumiyoshi Ward at around 9:20 a.m.

According to the police, she admitted to the charge.

After a woman living nearby found the toddler on the ground and called the authorities, she was taken to a hospital but pronounced dead.

