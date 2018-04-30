Blast at Kyushu Steel plant leaves one dead, one injured in Saga

Kyodo

SAGA – One man was killed and another injured late Sunday after an explosion rocked a Kyushu Steel Corp. plant in Takeo, Saga Prefecture, police said.

The police said the explosion took place at around 11 p.m. Sunday in the plant’s basement.

The blast killed a 28-year-old employee who was investigating the cause of smoke coming from the basement area, the police said.

Injured was a 45-year-old employee who got burned while trying to rescue the man.

More than 10 workers were at the plant when the accident occurred, but no other injuries were reported.

Police think a leaky hose used to provide oxygen to a ground-level electric furnace in a basement-level machine room triggered a fire that led to the blast.

The steel-maker, headquartered in Fukuoka Prefecture, has 167 employees, according to its website.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko attend an event in Tokyo on Friday.
State preparations get underway for Emperor's abdication
With just a year to go until Emperor Akihito's abdication next year Japan is stepping up its governmental, logistic and cultural preparations for the rare event. The Imperial abdication o...
A horse-drawn carriage passes a memorial statue for World War II "comfort women" who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops during the conflict, in Manila in January. Advocacy groups voiced outrage on Sunday after the memorial was taken down.
Groups protest as statue honoring WWII 'comfort women' is removed from Manila promenade
A statue honoring females who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II has been quietly removed from a busy seaside promenade in the Philippine capital, angering women'...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
With too many unknowns, Abe administration cautious about any summit with Kim
Despite what appears to be good news that North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is eager to hold a bilateral summit with Japan, the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remains cautious, saying ...

, ,