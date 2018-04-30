State preparations get underway for Emperor’s abdication

With just a year to go until Emperor Akihito’s abdication next year Japan is stepping up its governmental, logistic and cultural preparations for the rare event.

The Imperial abdication on April 30, 2019, will be the first since Emperor Kokaku relinquished his title in 1817, a half century before the Meiji Era began, marking the start of Japan’s modernization. It will also be the first abdication since the Constitution took effect in 1947.

The government will set up a committee on related ceremonies under the Cabinet as early as this autumn

The abdication will be followed by Crown Prince Naruhito’s accession to the Chrysanthemum Throne the following day.

Upon his enthronement, the Heisei Era will come to an end. The name of the next era has not been decided yet but it expected to be announced around February.

The committee, to be headed by Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, will set basic guidelines for the abdication and other related ceremonies, including steps to ensure they do not violate the constitutional separation of religion and politics.

Another key issue will be how to harmonize the events with traditions of the Imperial family.

Before the committee’s launch, the government will form a working-level preparatory team under the Cabinet Office this summer. The team, to be headed by the chief Cabinet secretary, will serve as a liaison for the relevant government agencies.

What the name of the next era will be continues to command attention.

An era change has a significant impact on the nation because it requires that modifications be made to computer systems used by both the public and private sectors.

To reduce the impact, the government plans to disclose the new name in advance, likely after a Feb. 24 ceremony planned to celebrate Emperor Akihito’s three decades on the throne.

The government is considering whether to designate enthronement day on May 1 as a national holiday. That would allow employees to take 10 consecutive days off from April 27 to May 6 under a provision in the National Holidays Law that treats a weekday sandwiched between two national holidays to be treated as a national holiday itself.

The government will also decide whether to make Oct. 22 a national holiday because the Sokuirei Seiden no Gi, the core ritual of the Sokui no Rei enthronement ceremonies, is slated to be held on that day.

In early April, the government set the basic policy on ceremonies related to the Imperial succession. According to that, the government will hold the Taiirei Seiden no Gi abdication ceremony on April 30, 2019, and the subsequent Sokuirei Seiden no Gi on Oct. 22.