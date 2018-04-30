‘No decision’ by Trump on Iran nuclear deal: John Bolton
U.S. President Donald Trump greets National Security Adviser John Bolton during a meeting with senior military leaders at the White House in Washington April 9. Trump has not decided whether or not to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, Bolton said on Sunday. 'He has made no decision on the nuclear deal, whether to stay in or get out,' Bolton told 'Fox News Sunday.' | AFP-JIJI

WASHINGTON – U.S. President Donald Trump has not yet decided whether to scrap the Iran nuclear deal, U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton said Sunday.

“He has made no decision on the nuclear deal, whether to stay in or get out,” Bolton told Fox News Sunday.

“He is certainly considering the framework, the four pillars that President (Emmanuel) Macron laid out in their meeting last week,” said Bolton, referring to efforts to supplement the Iran deal with additional measures to make it more palatable to Trump.

The White House later issued a statement saying Trump had spoken with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday about Iran.

“The two leaders discussed the continuing threats and challenges facing the Middle East region, especially the problems posed by the Iranian regime’s destabilizing activities,” it said.

In 2015 the United States, along with other nations, struck a deal with Iran to end a 12-year standoff over that country’s nuclear program, which was feared to be leading towards an atomic weapons capability.

Iran agreed to freeze its nuclear program in return for the lifting of punishing international sanctions, but Trump has criticized the deal as not going far enough.

Britain, France and Germany — the three European countries that signed the Iran nuclear deal — are working to head off Trump’s threat to walk away from the accord and reimpose sanctions.

Trump has called the existing accord “insane” and “ridiculous,” in part because its restrictions start to expire in 2025.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed an additional deal that extends Iran’s nuclear restrictions while also curbing its ballistic missile program and support for militias in the Middle East.

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani rejected any hopes of rewriting the nuclear deal itself.

