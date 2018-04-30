White House mum after Macron-gifted oak sapling Trump helped plant vanishes
First lady Melania Trump (second from right) and Brigitte Macron watch as President Donald Trump (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree-planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 23. The sapling, a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit, is gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place. The White House hasn't offered an explanation. | AP

White House mum after Macron-gifted oak sapling Trump helped plant vanishes

WASHINGTON – A mystery is brewing at the White House about what happened to the oak tree President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel Macron planted there last week.

The sapling was a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit.

News photographers snapped away Monday when Trump and Macron shoveled dirt onto the tree during a ceremonial planting on the South Lawn. By the end of the week, the tree was gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place.

The White House hasn’t offered an explanation.

The oak sprouted at a World War I battle site that became part of U.S. Marine Corps legend.

About 2,000 U.S. troops died in the June 1918 Battle of Belleau Wood, fighting a German offensive.

First lady Melania Trump (second from right) and Brigitte Macron watch as President Donald Trump (left) and French President Emmanuel Macron participate in a tree-planting ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington April 23. The sapling, a gift from Macron on the occasion of his state visit, is gone from the lawn. A pale patch of grass was left in its place. The White House hasn't offered an explanation. | AP

