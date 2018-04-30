Groups protest as statue honoring WWII ‘comfort women’ is removed from Manila promenade
A horse-drawn carriage passes a memorial statue for World War II 'comfort women' who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops during the conflict, in Manila in January. Advocacy groups voiced outrage on Sunday after the memorial was taken down. | AFP-JIJI

Groups protest as statue honoring WWII ‘comfort women’ is removed from Manila promenade

AP

MANILA – A statue honoring females who were forced to work in Japanese military brothels during World War II has been quietly removed from a busy seaside promenade in the Philippine capital, angering women’s groups.

Manila City Hall said in a statement that the bronze statue of a blindfolded Filipina, unveiled alongside Manila Bay in December, will be returned once drainage work is completed. It gave no time frame for the project, alarming activists who suspect that the Japanese government pressured the Philippines to take the monument down.

“What happened is that we kneeled down to the Japanese. … That’s why it’s shameful, so shameful,” said Teresita Ang See, co-founding president of a Chinese Filipino group.

Michael Charleston “Xiao” Chua, a professor at De La Salle University in Manila, called on the public to fight to get back the statue as a symbol of national dignity.

The monument was removed Friday night.

Japan’s minister for internal affairs and communications, Seiko Noda, had expressed regret over the construction of the monument in January. Japan’s Kyodo News agency cited the Japanese Embassy in Manila as saying the Philippine government had notified the embassy of its intention to remove the statue.

The emotional issue of “comfort women” has provided a dilemma for the Philippines’ relations with Tokyo, a major provider of aid and financing to Manila.

A National Historical Commission marker says the monument memorializes Filipinas who suffered abuses during the Japanese occupation of the Philippines from 1942 to 1945. It was built with donations from Chinese-Filipino groups and individuals.

Historians say 20,000 to 200,000 women from across Asia, many of them Koreans, were forced to provide sex to Japan’s front-line soldiers. Japanese nationalists contend that the “comfort women” in wartime brothels were voluntary prostitutes, not sex slaves, and that Japan has been unfairly criticized for a practice they say is common in any country at war.

In 1995, Japan provided through a private fund ¥2 million ($18,000) each to about 280 women in the Philippines, Taiwan and South Korea. However, many women in South Korea and the Philippines have demanded a full apology accompanied by official government compensation.

Last year, Osaka terminated its 60-year sister-city ties with San Francisco to protest a statue commemorating Asian sex slaves that was erected by California’s Korean, Chinese and Filipino communities.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
With too many unknowns, Abe administration cautious about any summit with Kim
Despite what appears to be good news that North Korea leader Kim Jong Un is eager to hold a bilateral summit with Japan, the administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe remains cautious, saying ...
Sakie Yokota (right), the 82-year-old mother of Megumi, who was abducted in 1977, speaks during an event focusing on Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea on April 22 in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward as Shigeo Iizuka, who heads a group representing abductees' families, looks on.
Possibility of Abe-Kim meeting gives hope to families of Japanese abducted by North Korea decades...
The news Sunday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's interest in holding a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered a glimmer of hope to the relatives of Japanese nationals kidnapped by North ...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Kim Jong Un ready to talk with Abe at 'any time,' Blue House reveals after North-South summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korea's presidential Blue House said Sunday, just days after a historic North-South summit.

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

A horse-drawn carriage passes a memorial statue for World War II 'comfort women' who were forced to provide sex for Japanese troops during the conflict, in Manila in January. Advocacy groups voiced outrage on Sunday after the memorial was taken down. | AFP-JIJI A backhoe is seen Saturday at the site where a memorial statue for World War II 'comfort women' once stood in Manila. | AFP-JIJI

, , ,