Thais rally against officials building homes on sacred mountain in Chiang Mai

AFP-JIJI

BANGKOK – In one of the largest shows of dissent under junta rule, around 1,000 people rallied in the northern Thai city of Chiang Mai on Sunday to protest the construction of homes for officials on forested land flanking a revered mountain.

Public frustration has been mounting over the project since aerial images of several dozen officials’ homes — carved into the green foothills of Chiang Mai’s Doi Suthep mountain — started circulating on social media earlier this year.

On Sunday a huge crowd of protesters, many wearing green ribbons, called for the demolition of the buildings as they marched through Chiang Mai, the biggest city in Thailand’s mountainous north.

“About 1,000 people gathered . . . since 7:30 a.m. to protest against the houses,” Chiang Mai police officer Jirasak Sriprasert said.

Protesters say the mountain, which looms over Chiang Mai and hosts a hugely popular temple believed to hold a relic of the Buddha, is a sacred site and conservation area.

But officials have defended the housing project for judges and other court officials, saying it was carried out legally on a patch of government-owned land adjacent to the national park that covers the rest of the mountain.

The controversy has touched on long-running frustration over special treatment granted to Thai officials and elites — often at the expense of the public and the environment.

“We want the demolition of the houses and a return of the forest,” the rally’s organizers said in a statement Sunday.

“Bring back the forest to Doi Suthep. Bring back the forest to people.”

The march went ahead in defiance of a ban on protests imposed by the junta that seized power in 2014.

The regime, which says it is preparing a return to democracy next year, has faced a growing number of protests in recent months as impatience mounts over military repression and impunity for the wealthy and well-connected.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

Image Not Available
Modi tweets India has 'fulfilled commitment,' electrified all villages ahead of deadline
India has electrified all its villages 12 days ahead of a deadline set by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government said Sunday, which could give the ruling party a boost ahead of a general e...
Image Not Available
Australia plans monument to mark anniversary of 1770 landing by British explorer James Cook
The Australian government is planning a new monument to commemorate the April 29 anniversary of the day that British explorer Lt. James Cook made landfall on the continent for the first time in ...
A chef prepares a dish of "Pyongyang naengmyeon" noodles at the Nampo Myeonok noodle bar restaurant in Seoul on Saturday.
South Koreans chow down on popular noodle dish after it featured prominently at Kim-Moon summit
At Seoul's Nampo Myeonok noodle bar, the owner was rushed off her feet, shouting at a long queue of hungry punters that she was clean out of "Pyongyang naengmyeon." "You'll have to wait a...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Demonstrators dressed in green outfits rally in Chiang Mai, in northern Thailand, on Sunday to protest against the construction of government housing for judges and court officials on forested land flanking revered Doi Suthep mountain. | AFP-JIJI

, ,