/

Surge in Tokyo detention rejections suggests easing attitudes toward minor crimes

JIJI

The Tokyo district and summary courts rejected 12.69 percent of all requests by public prosecutors in 2017 to detain suspects for further interrogation, sending the rate above 10 percent for the first time ever, it has been learned.

Tokyo’s surge lifted the nationwide average close to 5 percent.

The jump in the rate apparently reflects judges’ shifting attitudes toward detention, Supreme Court sources said Saturday. Tracking of the rate began in 1985.

“Rising rejection rates are partly attributable to the Supreme Court’s 2014 and 2015 rulings in favor of district court decisions not to approve the detention of suspects in cases of groping on a train and embezzlement by a guardian of an adult,” one veteran judge said.

Cases drawing relatively high rejection rates included those based on allegations of groping, drunken assault, shoplifting and the obstruction of official duties.

“The number of suspects who hire lawyers before being detained may be increasing,” lawyer Kenjiro Nieda said, offering a potential reason for the uptrend.

“Courts reject detention requests mainly in minor cases, and investigations are unlikely to be affected significantly,” an unnamed prosecution source said. “Courts may be hoping to eliminate allegations of cozy ties with prosecutors.” A particularly large surge in rejections was noted in the jurisdiction of the Tokyo District Court, where the rate climbed above 9 percent in 2015 and 2016, from 6.21 percent in 2013.

Nationwide, the average rose to 4.9 percent in 2017, versus just 1.0 percent from 2008 to 2013. The rate of rejections at the Kumamoto District Court rose to 12.16 percent.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Sakie Yokota (right), the 82-year-old mother of Megumi, who was abducted in 1977, speaks during an event focusing on Japanese nationals abducted to North Korea on April 22 in Tokyo's Chiyoda Ward as Shigeo Iizuka, who heads a group representing abductees' families, looks on.
Possibility of Abe-Kim meeting gives hope to families of Japanese abducted by North Korea decades...
The news Sunday of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's interest in holding a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe offered a glimmer of hope to the relatives of Japanese nationals kidnapped by Nor...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to reporters on Sunday at the Prime Minister's Office.
Kim Jong Un ready to talk with Abe at 'any time,' Blue House reveals after North-South summit
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un is willing to hold talks with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, South Korea's presidential Blue House said Sunday, just days after a historic North-South summit.
Plastic bags filled with radioactive soil are placed in temporary storage in Nihonmatsu, Fukushima Prefecture, in October.
Fukushima residents fight state plan to build roads with radiation-tainted soil
The Environment Ministry plans to use radiation-tainted soil to build roads in Fukushima Prefecture, starting with trials in the city of Nihonmatsu next month. But in the face of fierce ...

, , ,