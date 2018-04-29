Surge in Tokyo detention rejections suggests easing attitudes toward minor crimes

The Tokyo district and summary courts rejected 12.69 percent of all requests by public prosecutors in 2017 to detain suspects for further interrogation, sending the rate above 10 percent for the first time ever, it has been learned.

Tokyo’s surge lifted the nationwide average close to 5 percent.

The jump in the rate apparently reflects judges’ shifting attitudes toward detention, Supreme Court sources said Saturday. Tracking of the rate began in 1985.

“Rising rejection rates are partly attributable to the Supreme Court’s 2014 and 2015 rulings in favor of district court decisions not to approve the detention of suspects in cases of groping on a train and embezzlement by a guardian of an adult,” one veteran judge said.

Cases drawing relatively high rejection rates included those based on allegations of groping, drunken assault, shoplifting and the obstruction of official duties.

“The number of suspects who hire lawyers before being detained may be increasing,” lawyer Kenjiro Nieda said, offering a potential reason for the uptrend.

“Courts reject detention requests mainly in minor cases, and investigations are unlikely to be affected significantly,” an unnamed prosecution source said. “Courts may be hoping to eliminate allegations of cozy ties with prosecutors.” A particularly large surge in rejections was noted in the jurisdiction of the Tokyo District Court, where the rate climbed above 9 percent in 2015 and 2016, from 6.21 percent in 2013.

Nationwide, the average rose to 4.9 percent in 2017, versus just 1.0 percent from 2008 to 2013. The rate of rejections at the Kumamoto District Court rose to 12.16 percent.