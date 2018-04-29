Abe departs on five-nation Mideast tour to focus on energy, regional peace
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, wave as they leave Haneda airport for a five-day trip to the Middle East. | KYODO

/

Abe departs on five-nation Mideast tour to focus on energy, regional peace

Kyodo

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday left for a five-day tour of the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Palestine and Israel, in a trip aimed at bolstering cooperation with the region over energy and the Middle East peace process.

“I intend to work for the Middle East peace process by engaging with both Israel and Palestine in a constructive manner,” Abe told reporters before leaving from Tokyo’s Haneda airport.

According to government officials, Abe is set to become the first leader of a major power, including among the Group of Seven industrialized countries, to visit both Israel and Palestine after U.S. President Donald Trump announced in December Washington’s recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital.

Abe’s itinerary begins with a business forum in the UAE on Monday, followed by a meeting with Abu Dhabi’s Crown Prince Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan later in the day.

Abe and the UAE leader are expected to confirm their two countries’ continued cooperation over energy supply to Japan after the UAE extended an offshore oil field contract held by Japanese energy developer Inpex Corp. for 40 years in March, according to the government officials.

In Jordan on Tuesday, Abe is expected to meet with Prime Minister Hani Mulki and King Abdullah II to discuss ways to deal with terrorism and to announce fresh Japanese support for the country, which has accepted around 1.3 million refugees from conflict-mired Syria, to the country’s north.

He is set to hold a meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas later in the day to convey Japan’s readiness to get further involved in realizing Middle East peace.

Japan supports a two-state solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, and maintains that the final status of Jerusalem should be resolved through negotiations between the parties.

On Wednesday, Abe is scheduled to meet with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to discuss promoting bilateral cooperation in the economic and cybersecurity areas.

During his Middle Eastern tour, Abe is also expected to discuss how to address North Korea with regional leaders there following the historic inter-Korean summit.

Abe last visited the UAE in May 2013, and the other destinations in January 2015.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A 20-year-old actress who goes by the name Chino (right) speaks to journalists at the Tokyo District Court's press club on Friday.
Japanese actress who sued director for sex harassment to use redress to launch #MeToo group
A Japanese actress who won a settlement earlier this month from a director she said sexually harassed her plans to use the money to start a #MeToo group for Japan's entertainment industry. ...
Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, speaks in an interview in New York on Tuesday.
Despite snub, ICAN chief eager to meet Abe to discuss nuke ban treaty
The leader of a Nobel Peace Prize-winning anti-nuclear group wants to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to ask Japan to take part in the U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons. Beatrice F...
Participants hold up leaflets saying May Day during a labor rally Saturday in Tokyo.
Japan to promote five-day workweek for construction workers hired for public works projects
The government plans to promote a five-day workweek for construction workers involved in public works projects as part of its work-style reform initiative, informed sources say. Construc...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his wife, Akie, wave as they leave Haneda airport for a five-day trip to the Middle East. | KYODO

, , ,