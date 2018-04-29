Time-honored passport stamp vanishing in name of digital convenience
Tourists show off passport stamps after arriving at Narita airport earlier this month. Many airports around the world are abolishing passport stamps and introducing biometric identification instead to speed up immigration procedures amid growing airport congestion. | KYODO

Time-honored passport stamp vanishing in name of digital convenience

Kyodo

As electronic entry procedures usher arriving passengers more quickly through immigration control at airports around the world, one of the casualties of progress is the time-honored passport stamp.

While many travelers welcome the improved efficiency, those who regard passport stamps as souvenirs of their travels are going to miss the memories that an immigration stamp can trigger of the far-off destinations they have visited.

“There is a trend to eliminate the passport stamp to shorten processing times, especially in advanced countries,” a Japanese airport official said.

With air travel growing, airports are looking for ways to prevent congestion, and ditching the tradition is one of the solutions.

In Japan, this has seen the use of biometric identification, including facial recognition, emerge as a way to replace passport stamping to track people entering and leaving the country.

To speed up the immigration process, Hong Kong abolished passport stamps in 2013 and began issuing computer-generated landing slips instead. The slips bear the visitor’s name, arrival date and permitted period of stay.

Eligible passengers arriving at Australia’s major airports have the option of guiding themselves through passport control via a SmartGate that uses the data in “e-passports” and facial recognition technology to perform security checks.

Tokyo businessman Teruo Kawakita of Chuo Ward takes overseas trips every two months. For him, the digitally streamlined border checks are a development to be praised.

“I always arrange my schedule taking into account (the time needed) for immigration control. There is nothing better than a shortened wait,” Kawakita, 35, said.

In 2007, Japan started using automated gates in which both Japanese and foreign people with valid visa qualifications can register their fingerprints and passport details, even on the day of their flight, to pass through arrival and departure procedures more smoothly.

In October, Japan began testing facial recognition gates on residents, with an eye to installing about 140 of them at Narita, Haneda, Chubu, Kansai and Fukuoka airports by the end of March 2019.

Japan is also considering using the system on foreign visitors in the future.

But for travelers who place a nostalgic value on passport stamps, automated gates are no substitute for a visual reminder of a far-off destination visited. And stamps do just that, with the designs varying from country to country.

Those using the automated gates can ask to have their passports stamped by an official after they clear the gate, and many of them do.

Sachiko Noro, 51, a company employee from Tsugaru in Aomori Prefecture who returned from a trip to the United States earlier this month, said nothing beats the human touch.

“When I look back over the stamps, I am filled with the feeling that I actually traveled to those countries,” he said. “It may be a trend of the times, but I am sad to see them go.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

A 20-year-old actress who goes by the name Chino (right) speaks to journalists at the Tokyo District Court's press club on Friday.
Japanese actress who sued director for sex harassment to use redress to launch #MeToo group
A Japanese actress who won a settlement earlier this month from a director she said sexually harassed her plans to use the money to start a #MeToo group for Japan's entertainment industry. ...
Beatrice Fihn, executive director of the International Campaign to Abolish Nuclear Weapons, speaks in an interview in New York on Tuesday.
Despite snub, ICAN chief eager to meet Abe to discuss nuke ban treaty
The leader of a Nobel Peace Prize-winning anti-nuclear group wants to meet with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe to ask Japan to take part in the U.N. treaty banning nuclear weapons. Beatrice F...
Participants hold up leaflets saying May Day during a labor rally Saturday in Tokyo.
Japan to promote five-day workweek for construction workers hired for public works projects
The government plans to promote a five-day workweek for construction workers involved in public works projects as part of its work-style reform initiative, informed sources say. Construc...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Tourists show off passport stamps after arriving at Narita airport earlier this month. Many airports around the world are abolishing passport stamps and introducing biometric identification instead to speed up immigration procedures amid growing airport congestion. | KYODO

, , ,