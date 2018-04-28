A-bomb survivors praise denuclearization agreement at inter-Korean summit

JIJI — Survivors of the August 1945 U.S. atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki welcomed the denuclearization accord reached at Friday’s rare summit between North and South Korea.

“It’s wonderful,” said 73-year-old Kunihiko Sakuma, head of a hibakusha group in Hiroshima Prefecture, while watching TV coverage of the joint announcement by North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in that wrapped up the summit.

“It’s a major step forward that the North and the South declared they will work together to denuclearize (the Korean Peninsula),” he said.

While the joint declaration adopted at the meeting mentioned no specific actions toward denuclearization, Sakuma expressed hope that concrete steps will be discussed at the summit between Kim and U.S. President Donald Trump expected by early June.

“Some may say that North Korea is untrustworthy, but the hibakusha’s position is that nuclear weapons must be abolished,” he said, adding that he hopes the two summits will lead to the abandonment of North Korea’s nuclear weapons.

“Things went in line with the wishes of hibakusha,” said Koichi Kawano, 78, who leads a group in Nagasaki Prefecture. He called the denuclearization goal in the North-South declaration “very pleasing” news.

“We expect specific denuclearization steps will be proposed at the U.S-North Korea summit,” Kawano said. That summit “will hopefully produce a breakthrough toward a nuclear-free world,” he added.

In contrast, relatives of Japanese abducted by North Korea decades ago voiced disappointment that the abduction issue was not referred to in the declaration.

The inter-Korean summit was “a milestone event but seemed to us a superficial performance,” said Shigeo Iizuka, 79, who represents a group of abductees’ families.

Sakie Yokota, 82, whose daughter Megumi was kidnapped in 1977 when she was 13, said, “I can’t say anything unless the content of the talks is reported in detail.”

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Japan sumo body addresses ritual exclusion of women from ring at special board meeting
The Japan Sumo Association held an extraordinary meeting of its board of directors Saturday to address its heavily criticized policy of banning women from setting foot in the ring. The b...
Prime Minister Shinzo Abe speaks to the media at the Prime Minister's Office in Tokyo on Friday.
Tokyo to seek concrete steps on North Korean denuclearization and abduction issue
Following Friday's landmark inter-Korean summit, Tokyo plans to urge Pyongyang to take concrete steps toward complete denuclearization and scrapping its missile program and also for resolving th...
A memorial dedicated to the Filipino﷯"﷯comfort women" is shown in March. The statue, installed in December, was removed from a boulevard in Manila on Friday.
New 'comfort women' memorial removed from thoroughfare in Manila under pressure from Japanese Emb...
A new memorial dedicated to the Philippines "comfort women" forced into Japan's military brothels before and during World War II was removed Friday night, days after suspicions surfaced that it was...

, , ,