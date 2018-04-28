Tokyo to seek concrete steps on North Korean denuclearization and abduction issue

Following Friday’s landmark inter-Korean summit, Tokyo plans to urge Pyongyang to take concrete steps toward complete denuclearization and scrapping its missile program and also for resolving the issue of its abductions of Japanese nationals decades ago.

After hearing details of the results of the summit from the South Korean government, Japan aims to seek progress on the abduction issue through cooperation with the United States and South Korea, sources familiar with the situation said.

While keeping in close touch with the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump ahead of a U.S.-North Korea summit that may be held by early June, Tokyo hopes to continue working closely with Washington and Seoul so that the abduction issue, a matter of particular importance for Japan, will not be left behind, the sources said.

Japan will also explore the possibility of holding direct talks with North Korea, the sources said.

After North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met in the first summit between the two Koreas in 11 years, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters: “I welcome the inter-Korean summit as a positive move for comprehensively resolving various issues.

“I strongly hope that North Korea will take concrete actions based on the day’s summit and the expected Trump-Kim meeting,” he added, reiterating Japan’s policy of urging Pyongyang to denuclearize itself in a complete, verifiable and irreversible manner and dismantle its missile program.

Abe expected to hold telephone talks with Moon to hear details of Friday’s summit. He said he also hopes to continue closely communicating with Trump.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono is expected to visit South Korea in early May to meet with his counterpart, Kang Kyung-wha, and be briefed by the South Korean side on the results of the summit.

In a statement on Friday, Kono urged North Korea to scrap all of its weapons of mass destruction, including biological and chemical weapons, and ballistic missiles of all ranges. North Korea’s short- and intermediate-range missiles are capable of reaching Japan.

“North Korea took a major step forward” for denuclearization, Kono told reporters at Narita International Airport before flying to Jordan. “I think there will be various moves (related to the abduction issue) from now.”

In their Panmunjom Declaration, adopted at the inter-Korean summit, Moon and Kim made no reference to the abduction issue. It is not known whether they discussed the matter.

Abe’s government views resolving the abduction issue as a priority. In a phone conversation earlier in the week, Abe asked Moon to raise the issue during the summit with Kim.

Tokyo officially recognizes 17 people as having been kidnapped by the North in the 1970s and 1980s. Five of them were returned in 2002, but North Korea insists eight have died and the other four never entered its territory.

Abe recently agreed with Trump to maintain “maximum pressure” on North Korea until it addresses concerns about its nuclear weapons and missile development programs in a “complete, verifiable and irreversible” way.

There are apparently no plans right now to arrange summit talks between Abe and Kim.

Abe brushed off concerns that Japan has become isolated amid the diplomatic developments related to North Korea, saying Tokyo will closely coordinate with Washington and Seoul on policy toward Pyongyang.

On the abduction issue, he said in a Diet committee session Thursday that “while cooperation with the United States and South Korea is important, in the end we must resolve it (ourselves).”

After the summit, Kono released a statement saying there is no change to Japan’s position that it will seek to normalize diplomatic relations with North Korea based on a joint declaration signed in Pyongyang in 2002 by then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi and Kim’s father, Kim Jong Il.

Kono said this would mean “comprehensively resolving the abduction, nuclear and missile (issues) and settling our unfortunate past.” The unfortunate past mentioned in the declaration is understood to refer to Japan’s colonial rule of the Korean Peninsula.

Defense Minister Itsunori Onodera stressed the need for “drawing concrete steps” by Pyongyang to resolve the abduction, nuclear and missile issues.