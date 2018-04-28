Megmilk Snow Brand admits seed unit engaged in false labeling and cover-up from early 2000s

A Megmilk Snow Brand Co. subsidiary that mainly sells grass seeds for agriculture said Friday it engaged in a false-labeling and cover-up scheme that likely lasted over a decade.

The fraudulent labeling at Snow Brand Seed Co., based in Sapporo, is thought to have gone on for at least 13 years through 2014 in violation of the seed law, which obliges the use of correct labeling.

Snow Brand Seed President Masahito Akaishi resigned the same day.

The parent company will cut the monthly pay of its executives, including President Keiji Nishio, for failing to properly supervise the unit.

The affected products were sold mainly in Hokkaido, but also in the Kanto and Kyushu regions.

Following an investigation by a third-party committee set up by Snow Brand Seed, it was confirmed that 30 seed varieties were affected by the violations and two varieties had been mislabeled, with the combined value of the affected products amounting to more than ¥4 billion.

The results of the probe were reported to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.

According to the probe, Snow Brand Seed sold some of the products after changing their labels and others by mixing several varieties of seeds to cover inventory shortages.

There will likely be no effect on the quality of milk from cows that eat grass grown from the seeds in question, Snow Brand Seed Vice President Koichi Kasamatsu said.

Snow Brand Seed decided to stop the malpractice in February 2002 after a beef labeling scandal broke at now-defunct Snow Brand Food Co., but the malpractice actually continued.

When the company launched an in-house probe in 2014, it concluded no irregularities had occurred, although it was aware of concrete data suggesting wrongdoings had been committed.

Snow Brand Seed, which is fully owned by Megmilk, was established in 1950 and has some 30 domestic branches and about 300 employees. Capitalized at ¥4.6 billion, the company makes and sells cattle grass and vegetable seeds, and compound feed.