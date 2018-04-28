Megmilk Snow Brand admits seed unit engaged in false labeling and cover-up from early 2000s
Koichi Kasamatsu (center), vice president of Snow Brand Seed, apologizes at a news conference in Sapporo on Friday. | KYODO

/

Megmilk Snow Brand admits seed unit engaged in false labeling and cover-up from early 2000s

JIJI

SAPPORO – A Megmilk Snow Brand Co. subsidiary that mainly sells grass seeds for agriculture said Friday it engaged in a false-labeling and cover-up scheme that likely lasted over a decade.

The fraudulent labeling at Snow Brand Seed Co., based in Sapporo, is thought to have gone on for at least 13 years through 2014 in violation of the seed law, which obliges the use of correct labeling.

Snow Brand Seed President Masahito Akaishi resigned the same day.

The parent company will cut the monthly pay of its executives, including President Keiji Nishio, for failing to properly supervise the unit.

The affected products were sold mainly in Hokkaido, but also in the Kanto and Kyushu regions.

Following an investigation by a third-party committee set up by Snow Brand Seed, it was confirmed that 30 seed varieties were affected by the violations and two varieties had been mislabeled, with the combined value of the affected products amounting to more than ¥4 billion.

The results of the probe were reported to the Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries Ministry.

According to the probe, Snow Brand Seed sold some of the products after changing their labels and others by mixing several varieties of seeds to cover inventory shortages.

There will likely be no effect on the quality of milk from cows that eat grass grown from the seeds in question, Snow Brand Seed Vice President Koichi Kasamatsu said.

Snow Brand Seed decided to stop the malpractice in February 2002 after a beef labeling scandal broke at now-defunct Snow Brand Food Co., but the malpractice actually continued.

When the company launched an in-house probe in 2014, it concluded no irregularities had occurred, although it was aware of concrete data suggesting wrongdoings had been committed.

Snow Brand Seed, which is fully owned by Megmilk, was established in 1950 and has some 30 domestic branches and about 300 employees. Capitalized at ¥4.6 billion, the company makes and sells cattle grass and vegetable seeds, and compound feed.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
In nod to Trump trade pressure, Japanese ship takes 'first of many' U.S. gas loads
The giant Japanese gas tanker LNG Sakura is doing its share to appease U.S. President Donald Trump's frustration over trade with Asia. The vessel with the largest spherical tanks in the l...
Kobe Steel posted its first annual profit in three years in fiscal 2017 despite a data falsification scandal.
Kobe Steel posts first profit in three years despite data fraud scandal
Kobe Steel Ltd., Japan's third-biggest steel-maker, on Friday posted its first annual profit in three years, even after admitting to falsifying quality data, a scandal that affected hundreds of cus...
Fujifilm Holdings' Chief Executive Officer Shigetaka Komori speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Jan. 31.
Xerox-Fujifilm deal blocked by New York judge over alleged conflict linked to U.S. CEO
U.S.-based Xerox Corp.'s plan to sell itself to Japanese rival Fujifilm Holdings Corp. was temporarily blocked by a New York judge who determined the chief executive officer behind the deal was try...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Koichi Kasamatsu (center), vice president of Snow Brand Seed, apologizes at a news conference in Sapporo on Friday. | KYODO

,