Denuclearization of Korean Peninsula faces many hurdles

Friday’s inter-Korean summit saw the North’s leader, Kim Jong Un, pledge his backing for a nuclear-free peninsula. But the devil will be in the details and much depends on his upcoming meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump, analysts say.

Kim met South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the border truce village of Panmunjom, the highlight of a diplomatic whirlwind that has swept the flash-point peninsula.

In a joint declaration, they “confirmed the common goal of realizing, through complete denuclearization, a nuclear-free Korean Peninsula.”

“Bringing an end to the current unnatural state of armistice and establishing a robust peace regime on the Korean Peninsula is a historical mission that must not be delayed any further,” the declaration said.

Moon hailed the declaration as a “precious start” for denuclearization of the peninsula — a diplomatic euphemism open to interpretation on both sides.

Pyongyang has long wanted to see an end to the U.S. military presence and nuclear umbrella over the South, but it invaded its neighbor in 1950 and only it possesses nuclear weapons.

Koo Kab-woo, professor at the University of North Korean Studies, said the declaration was “much stronger than what I expected.”

“It mentions complete denuclearization, which sends a positive signal to the U.S.,” he said.

In the North’s first report at home about Kim’s intention to move toward complete denuclearization, state-run media said Saturday that the North has confirmed with the South that it shares the common goal of realizing a nuclear-free peninsula.

The two Koreas also made an agreement to declare the end of the 1950-1953 Korean War later this year and move from the existing truce to a peace agreement, the Korean Central News Agency said.

But analysts say it remains to be seen whether Friday’s vague statement will lead to more concrete steps toward denuclearization.

The declaration was a “necessary but not sufficient step,” said Daniel Pinkston, a North Korea expert at Troy University in Alabama.

“Everything will turn on follow-up, details and implementation,” he added. “There is a very long way to go.”

Pyongyang announced last weekend a moratorium on atomic and intercontinental missile tests — a move that met with skepticism from some analysts who argued the North may see little need to further test its proven weapons capability.

And the North has declared moratoriums and talked about denuclearization before, and previous agreements have ultimately floundered, with Pyongyang making rapid progress in its capabilities under Kim.

Since inheriting power from his father in 2011, Kim has overseen four of the country’s six atomic tests and last year presided over launches of missiles capable of reaching the U.S. mainland, before declaring the development of its arsenal complete.

“Is Kim really willing to abandon the nuclear program he has so heavily invested in?” asked Paul Haenle, director of the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy. Or will he “be more likely try to seek an agreement not to develop beyond his current capabilities?”

Washington is demanding Pyongyang completely give up the weapons that it has spent decades developing and which Kim has hailed as a “treasured sword” to protect the North from a U.S. invasion.

Pyongyang “wants nuclear weapons for securing regime survival,” said Tong Zhao, a fellow at the Carnegie-Tsinghua Center for Global Policy in Beijing.

North Korea “has already achieved a basic nuclear deterrent capability and can afford not to conduct additional nuclear and ICBM tests,” Zhao said. “Kim seems to have the ambition of transforming North Korea into a normal and prosperous country, and a respected member of the international community.”

Kim reportedly told Chinese President Xi Jinping during their summit in Beijing last month the issue of denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula can be resolved if South Korea and the United States create a peaceful and stable atmosphere.

Kim and Trump are expected to meet in the coming weeks at a venue yet to be decided — Mongolia and Singapore are reportedly the favorites — after Moon seized on the Winter Olympics in the South to broker dialogue between them.

Ahead of his summit with Trump, Kim has succeeded in obtaining the backing of South Korea and mapping out a statement that would satisfy Washington, which has demanded that Pyongyang give up all its nuclear weapons, analysts say.

The former North Korean leaders — Kim’s grandfather, Kim Il Sung, and father, Kim Jong Il — had been keen to hold talks with U.S. presidents. But Washington rejected a bilateral summit, criticizing Pyongyang for human right abuses.

However, Trump, having surprised many earlier by agreeing to an unprecedented U.S.-North Korean summit, sent Mike Pompeo, then Central Intelligence Agency chief and now the secretary of state, to Pyongyang earlier this month for talks with Kim, laying the groundwork for the summit.

Whether Friday’s broad declaration will ultimately produce tangible progress will depend on the outcome of the North-U.S. summit long sought by Pyongyang, said Christopher Green, analyst at the International Crisis Group.

“Denuclearization is a matter for the United States and North Korea,” he said.

Koh Yu-hwan, a professor of North Korean Studies at Dongguk University, added: “To be frank, in (the) South-North summit, denuclearization is more like a word-for-word commitment. Action-for-action, specific process and measures must be discussed at the U.S.-North Korea summit.”

But some analysts were skeptical of the prospects on both sides.

“We’ve heard/seen this before,” tweeted former State Department official and Hillary Clinton aide Laura Rosenberger.

Kim is still in the “driver’s seat,” she said, which bodes ill for the next stage because Trump is “eager for a win, and KJU has learned how to play him with hollow gestures.”

And she added, “Also in all the coverage of hand-holding and hugs, let’s not forget Kim’s a brutal dictator.”

Stephen Nagy, a senior associate professor of politics at International Christian University in Tokyo, said North Korea will not renounce nuclear weapons even if the security threat from the United States is gone, in order to maintain Kim’s iron grip on power.

“Related to ideology, the North Korean regime has built its legitimacy based on the idea that the peninsula would be reunified under Pyongyang’s leadership. Nukes are an excellent way to pursue that objective through nuclear blackmail,” Nagy said.

“Importantly, we should also think about the nature of the regime in Pyongyang. To maintain regime security, it has to maintain authoritarian control over its people. Can it do this without a highly militarized society?” he added.