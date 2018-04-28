Kobe Steel posts first profit in three years despite data fraud scandal
Kobe Steel posted its first annual profit in three years in fiscal 2017 despite a data falsification scandal. | REUTERS

/

Kobe Steel posts first profit in three years despite data fraud scandal

Reuters

Kobe Steel Ltd., Japan’s third-biggest steel-maker, on Friday posted its first annual profit in three years, even after admitting to falsifying quality data, a scandal that affected hundreds of customers and hurt the country’s reputation for manufacturing prowess.

Kobe Steel reported profit of ¥63.19 billion ($578 million) for the fiscal year ending March 31, against a loss of ¥23.05 billion a year earlier.

The result was above its own forecast of ¥45 billion and an estimate of ¥49.56 billion among seven surveyed analysts.

“Solid demand in steel, aluminium and copper, as well as construction machineries helped boost our sales,” Senior Managing Executive Officer Yoshihiko Katsukawa told a news conference.

Sales rose more than 10 percent to ¥1.9 trillion, indicating the company has not lost significant numbers of customers since announcing the tampering in October last year.

Kobe Steel, which supplies steel and aluminium parts to manufacturers of cars, planes and trains around the world, admitted to supplying products with falsified specifications to more than 600 customers and said the data fraud had been going on for nearly five decades.

The scandal did curb profit for fiscal 2017 by about ¥12 billion, which included compensation payments and legal costs. This year, the tampering issues are forecast to cut earnings by about ¥10 billion.

“The data problem has cut our profit in the steel segment due to reduced orders, but the aluminium and copper segment has not experienced weak orders because of tight supply,” Managing Executive Officer Kazuaki Kawahara said.

However, the company slowed production of aluminium and copper because it needed to ensure all the specifications were met, he said.

Backed by improved earnings, the company said it will pay a dividend of ¥30 per share for fiscal 2017, after skipping payments the previous year.

For fiscal 2018, Kobe Steel predicts a ¥45 billion profit, in line with a mean profit forecast of ¥44.62 billion from six analysts.

This week, Kobe Steel said it was under investigation by domestic authorities because of the scandal.

The company is also the subject of a U.S. Justice Department probe.

No financial impact from these investigations has been included in its earnings forecast, Kawahara said.

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corp. and JFE Holdings Inc. reported strong earnings on Thursday, led by solid local demand and higher prices for steel products.

Japanese steel-makers are enjoying the best market conditions in at least three years. Steel prices have risen on increased production by automakers, while construction is in full swing for the 2020 Tokyo Games.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Koichi Kasamatsu (center), vice president of Snow Brand Seed, apologizes at a news conference in Sapporo on Friday.
Megmilk Snow Brand admits seed unit engaged in false labeling and cover-up from early 2000s
A Megmilk Snow Brand Co. subsidiary that mainly sells grass seeds for agriculture said Friday it engaged in a false-labeling and cover-up scheme that likely lasted over a decade. The fraudulent ...
Image Not Available
In nod to Trump trade pressure, Japanese ship takes 'first of many' U.S. gas loads
The giant Japanese gas tanker LNG Sakura is doing its share to appease U.S. President Donald Trump's frustration over trade with Asia. The vessel with the largest spherical tanks in the l...
Fujifilm Holdings' Chief Executive Officer Shigetaka Komori speaks at a news conference in Tokyo on Jan. 31.
Xerox-Fujifilm deal blocked by New York judge over alleged conflict linked to U.S. CEO
U.S.-based Xerox Corp.'s plan to sell itself to Japanese rival Fujifilm Holdings Corp. was temporarily blocked by a New York judge who determined the chief executive officer behind the deal was try...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Kobe Steel posted its first annual profit in three years in fiscal 2017 despite a data falsification scandal. | REUTERS

, ,