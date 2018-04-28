NASA cuts funds for developing moon rover, shocking scientists

In a move that shocked lunar scientists, NASA has canceled the only robotic vehicle under development to explore the surface of the moon, despite President Donald Trump’s vow to return people there.

Scientists working on the Resource Prospector (RP) mission, a robotic rover that had been in development for about a decade to explore a polar region of the moon, expressed astonishment at the decision.

The robotic rover was being built as the world’s only vehicle aimed at exploring the polar region of the moon, and was expected to undergo a design review next year ahead of launching in 2022.

It would have been the first U.S. lunar lander since Apollo 17 in 1972, and the first U.S. robotic rover on the surface of the moon.

RP was intended to be the first mission to mine the surface of the moon in search of volatile compounds like hydrogen, oxygen and water.

NASA said Friday that some of the instruments on RP would be flown on future missions. “NASA is developing an exploration strategy to meet the agency’s expanded lunar exploration goals,” a statement said. “Consistent with this strategy, NASA is planning a series of progressive robotic missions to the lunar surface.”

It did not specifically refer to any plans to cancel RP but said it is seeking “to evolve progressively larger landers leading to an eventual human lander capability” as part of a broader strategy to return people to the moon for long-term exploration.

In December 2017, Trump formally directed NASA to focus its efforts on returning people to the moon as a foundation for an eventual mission to Mars.