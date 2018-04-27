/

Honda’s profit climbs 12% on growing sales and cost-cutting in latest quarter

AP

Automaker Honda Motor Co. reported a 12 percent rise in its January-March profit thanks to growing sales and cost-cutting.

Tokyo-based Honda said Friday it posted a quarterly profit of ¥107.7 billion ($988 million), up from ¥95.9 billion a year earlier. That’s on sales of ¥3.9 trillion ($36 billion), up 4 percent. Honda, which makes the Odyssey minivan and Asimo robot, says the results were achieved despite some unfavorable currency moves.

The company also suffered from costs related to a massive recall caused by faulty air-bag inflators made by Takata Corp. Honda was among Takata’s biggest customers.

But that was offset by strong sales, especially of motorcycles, in other Asian nations such as India and Vietnam.

Honda’s annual profit soared nearly 72 percent to ¥1.06 trillion ($9.7 billion), helped by a reduction of corporate tax rates in the U.S.

It sold nearly 5.2 million vehicles around the world for the fiscal year, up from 5 million the previous fiscal year. That fell slightly short of its forecast of 5.22 million vehicles.

Honda expects to sell nearly 5.4 million vehicles for the fiscal year through March 2019.

But it’s projecting annual profit to skid by about half to ¥570 billion ($5.2 billion) because of a stronger dollar, which erodes revenue for Japanese exporters like Honda.

