Dollar modestly higher around ¥109.40 in Tokyo

The dollar firmed around ¥109.40 in Tokyo trading Friday on buying prompted by its rise against the Euro.

At 5 p.m. the dollar stood at ¥109.39, up from ¥109.32 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.2075-2076, down from $1.2165, and at ¥132.09-11, down from ¥133.01.

In early trading, the dollar traded around ¥109.30 with traders waiting to see the outcomes of the Bank of Japan’s two-day policy-setting meeting and Friday’s inter-Korean summit, traders said.

The greenback crept down toward noon in line with the Nikkei stock average cutting its earlier gains and falls in long-term U.S. interest rates in off-hours trading. But in later trading the dollar regained strength to move around ¥109.40.

European investors’ buying of the dollar against the Euro induced purchases of the U.S. currency vis-a-vis the yen, traders said.

“The dollar-yen pair was confined in a narrow trading band as players found it difficult to take fresh positions ahead of the start of Golden Week in Japan,” said an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm.

After the end of the Policy Board meeting, the BOJ released its outlook report lacking the wording that the bank’s 2 percent inflation target is expected to be achieved around fiscal 2019.

But the report impacted the market little, traders said.