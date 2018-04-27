Tokyo stocks rise further on rosy corporate earnings reports

Stocks gained further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange on Friday, with investors taking heart from strong corporate earnings.

The 225-issue Nikkei average climbed 148.26 points, or 0.66 percent, to close at 22,467.87 — the best finish since Feb. 5. On Thursday, the key market gauge rose 104.29 points.

The Topix index of all first-section issues finished up 5.10 points, or 0.29 percent, at 1,777.23, after gaining 4.40 points the previous day.

Stocks spurted right after the opening bell, in the wake of Wall Street’s advance Thursday.

Although profit-taking pressure increased the key Nikkei average moved on a firm note throughout the session, supported by purchases of issues backed by brisk earnings reports, brokers said.

“Buybacks, apparently by nonresidents and hedge funds, ahead of the three-day weekend (in Japan) outpaced selling to lock in profits,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

The Tokyo market will be closed Monday for a national holiday.

In the late afternoon, the market gathered steam again, on “expectations that the Bank of Japan may keep implementing easing measures indefinitely,” said Masahiro Ichikawa, senior strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Co.

Ichikawa pointed out that the just-released outlook report by the central bank no longer says when the 2 percent inflation target is expected to be achieved. Previous reports had offered the view that the target would be met around fiscal 2019.

But the market’s upside was limited because industrial robot producer Fanuc, a heavyweight component of the Nikkei average, met with hefty selling due to a dismal operating profit forecast for the current business year through March 2019, announced Thursday, brokers said.

Despite advances in the Nikkei and Topix indexes, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,019 to 983 in the TSE’s first section, while 81 issues were unchanged.

Volume jumped to 1.8 billion shares from Thursday’s 1.5 billion.

Electronic device maker Kyocera and semiconductor-related Advantest went up 12.60 percent and 13.57 percent, respectively, as their operating profit estimates for the current business year beat market consensus, brokers said.

Mobile phone carrier SoftBank Group and clothing retailer Fast Retailing were also among major winners.

Fanuc plunged 9.33 percent, and Hitachi Construction Machinery and electronic parts supplier Alps dropped markedly.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key June contract on the Nikkei average rose 190 points to 22,510.