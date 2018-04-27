Ruling camp begins work-style reform debates despite opposition boycott

The ruling parties Friday started discussing work-style reform legislation at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, although six opposition parties continued to boycott debates at the Diet in a show of protest against a series of scandals involving the government.

The administration of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe aims to have the legislation enacted during the ongoing regular Diet session, which is scheduled to end June 20. The set of bills is a top priority for the government.

The Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan and five other opposition parties started to boycott Diet discussions on April 20, due partly to alleged government favoritism involving school operators Moritomo Gakuen and Kake Gakuen.

They are also demanding that Finance Minister Taro Aso step down to take responsibility for appointing Junichi Fukuda, who quit earlier this week from his post as administrative vice minister, the top bureaucrat post at the ministry, amid a chorus of criticism against his alleged sexual harassment of female reporters.

This is the first time since May 2005 that major opposition parties have been absent from a Lower House plenary meeting for starting deliberations on important legislation in the presence of the prime minister.

“We’ll work on rectifying long work hours with strong resolve never to repeat deaths from overwork and suicides induced by overwork,” Abe told the Friday plenary meeting.

“We’re making a significant step forward as the work-style reform legislation marks the first major overhaul in 70 years since our country’s labor standards law was established shortly after the end of World War II,” he stressed.

The government and the ruling camp, led by the Liberal Democratic Party, hope that the bills will clear the Lower House by the end of May.

At a meeting of the Lower House Committee on Health, Labor and Welfare later Friday, the government explained its reasons for submitting the bills.

Shuichi Takatori, chairman of the committee and a member of the LDP, decided that debates on the legislation will take place for seven hours at the committee on Wednesday, in the middle of the Golden Week holiday period, which begins Saturday.

“It is unbelievable that the ruling camp went ahead with deliberations on the legislation at the last minute before the start of the long holiday period,” said Kiyomi Tsujimoto, Diet affairs chief of the CDP.

The bills include a plan to cap overtime work at 100 hours a month per employee and for a total 720 hours a year, the first overtime ceiling to be stipulated in the country’s labor law.

Meanwhile, the government dropped a planned expansion of the scope of workers covered under the discretionary work system following data flaws found in a related labor ministry survey.

Opposition parties are calling for the removal from the legislation of the envisaged creation of a system to exempt highly skilled professionals from work-hour regulations, claiming that it will lead to more overwork.