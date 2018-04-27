Koreans in Japan rejoice over historic Kim-Moon summit
Korean residents who gathered at the Korean Cultural Center in Osaka on Friday applaud as they watch a live broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shaking hands. | KYODO

Koreans in Japan rejoice over historic Kim-Moon summit

Kyodo

As the leaders of the two Koreas on Friday crossed the border hand-in-hand, raising hopes for the reunification of the peninsula that has been divided for decades, Koreans living in Japan rejoiced over the first inter-Korean summit in nearly 11 years.

About 40 Korean residents in Japan gathered at the Korean Cultural Center in Osaka to watch the meeting live on TV, cheering as South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un held hands and walked across the Military Demarcation Line separating the two countries.

“I am hoping for an outcome that leads to the reunification of the South and the North,” said Pin Chun Hwa, 81. “I hope Mr. Kim Jong Un will promise to abandon nuclear weapons.”

The two countries are technically still at war as the 1950-1953 Korean conflict ended in a cease-fire.

“I want them to issue a declaration of the end of the Korean War for the goal of denuclearization,” said Chong Gap Su, 63, who heads a committee that organizes the One Korea Festival.

Second-generation Korean Pak Chae Hwa, 63, who watched TV coverage of the summit, said through tears that it was a “dream come true.”

“If (the outcome) leads to an improvement in North Korea-U.S. and North Korea-Japan relations, the status of North Koreans living in Japan will also improve,” Pak said.

But others remained skeptical about the summit and North Korea’s talk of giving up its nuclear weapons.

“No one is wishing for a war so it’s good to have talks, but I still don’t know how much I can trust (North Korea),” said Pak Sun Ga, 44, a third-generation Korean living in Tokyo.

LATEST NATIONAL STORIES

Image Not Available
Ruling camp begins work-style reform debates despite opposition boycott
The ruling parties Friday started discussing work-style reform legislation at a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives, although six opposition parties continued to boycott debates at the ...
Visitors attend an integrated resorts trade show at Grand Front Osaka on Friday.
Cabinet approval of casino bill welcomed in Osaka by politicians and international casino operators
The Cabinet's approval Friday of a bill establishing a framework for integrated resorts, including casinos, was met with praise from Osaka politicians and international casino operators. Osaka l...
The Finance Ministry decided to deduct an amount equivalent to 20 percent on six months' worth of wages from the retirement benefits of former Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda, whose resignation was approved by the Cabinet earlier this week.
Finance Ministry acknowledges sexual harassment and cuts former bureaucrat's retirement pay
The Finance Ministry acknowledged Friday that its former top bureaucrat sexually harassed a female reporter, slapping him with a deduction equivalent to 20 percent on six months' worth of wages. ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Korean residents who gathered at the Korean Cultural Center in Osaka on Friday applaud as they watch a live broadcast of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in shaking hands. | KYODO

, ,