Sony posts record operating profit for 2017 on robust semiconductor business

Sony Corp. said Friday it set a record for group operating profit for the first time in 20 years in fiscal 2017, posting a ¥734.86 billion ($6.7 billion) figure — up 154.5 percent from the previous year — on the back of strong smartphone semiconductor sales.

The figure exceeds the electronics giant’s highest all-time operating profit of ¥525.72 billion recorded in fiscal 1997.

Its semiconductor business, which makes image sensors for cameras used in smartphones including Apple Inc.’s iPhones, logged an operating profit of ¥164 billion, reversing its ¥7.8 billion loss from the previous year. The music and game businesses also contributed.

In addition, Sony set a new group net profit record for the first time in 10 years, booking ¥490.79 billion for the business year ended March 31 — a more than five-fold increase from the previous year.

For the fiscal year through next March, however, the company projects a group operating profit of ¥670 billion, down 8.8 percent, and a consolidated net profit of ¥480 billion, down 2.2 percent, as growth in the semiconductor sector is expected to slow.

Sony projects group sales of ¥8.3 trillion, down 2.9 percent from fiscal 2017.

“Consolidated sales for (the ongoing year) are expected to decrease year-on-year primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and an expected decrease in sales in the (mobile communications) segment,” the company said in a statement.

“Consolidated operating income is expected to decrease year-on-year mainly due to an expected decrease in operating income in the semiconductors segment,” it added.