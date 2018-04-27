Sony posts record operating profit for 2017 on robust semiconductor business
Attendees walk past the Sony Corp. PlayStation display during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March. | BLOOMBERG

/

Sony posts record operating profit for 2017 on robust semiconductor business

Kyodo, AFP-JIJI

Sony Corp. said Friday it set a record for group operating profit for the first time in 20 years in fiscal 2017, posting a ¥734.86 billion ($6.7 billion) figure — up 154.5 percent from the previous year — on the back of strong smartphone semiconductor sales.

The figure exceeds the electronics giant’s highest all-time operating profit of ¥525.72 billion recorded in fiscal 1997.

Its semiconductor business, which makes image sensors for cameras used in smartphones including Apple Inc.’s iPhones, logged an operating profit of ¥164 billion, reversing its ¥7.8 billion loss from the previous year. The music and game businesses also contributed.

In addition, Sony set a new group net profit record for the first time in 10 years, booking ¥490.79 billion for the business year ended March 31 — a more than five-fold increase from the previous year.

For the fiscal year through next March, however, the company projects a group operating profit of ¥670 billion, down 8.8 percent, and a consolidated net profit of ¥480 billion, down 2.2 percent, as growth in the semiconductor sector is expected to slow.

Sony projects group sales of ¥8.3 trillion, down 2.9 percent from fiscal 2017.

“Consolidated sales for (the ongoing year) are expected to decrease year-on-year primarily due to the impact of foreign exchange rates and an expected decrease in sales in the (mobile communications) segment,” the company said in a statement.

“Consolidated operating income is expected to decrease year-on-year mainly due to an expected decrease in operating income in the semiconductors segment,” it added.

LATEST BUSINESS STORIES

Image Not Available
BOJ policy meeting removes 'deadline' for price goal, but keeps policy steady
In a surprise move analysts say is aimed at keeping market expectations for more stimulus in check, the Bank of Japan kept policy steady Friday but ditched a time frame it had set for hitting an in...
Shuntaro Furukawa (left) and Tatsumi Kimishima attend a news conference in Osaka on Thursday.
Nintendo hands over Switch to 42-year-old president who grew up playing the Famicom
Shuntaro Furukawa grew up playing the Family Computer, eventually realizing every teenager's dream of joining the company that made the genre-defining console. Now, as the next president of Nintend...
Jewelry industry companies and an independent laboratory are developing a blockchain network for tracing the provenance of finished pieces of jewelry from mine to store.
IBM ties up with Asahi Refining and others on blockchain tech to track jewels from mine to store
IBM Corp., a group of four gold and diamond industry companies, and an independent laboratory are developing a blockchain network for tracing the provenance of finished pieces of jewelry from mine ...

Photos

search icon Click to enlarge

Attendees walk past the Sony Corp. PlayStation display during the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco in March. | BLOOMBERG

,