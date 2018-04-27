Narita Airport sees record number of flights for sixth straight year

The total number of takeoffs and landings at Narita International Airport in fiscal 2017 rose 3 percent from the previous business year to 252,447, hitting a record high for the sixth consecutive year, the airport’s operator said in a preliminary report on Thursday.

The growth was brought on by increased flights and new routes on both international and domestic services at the airport in Chiba Prefecture, Narita International Airport Corp. said.

In the business year, which ended in March, the total number of passengers went up 3 percent to 40,939,895, posting a record high for the third year in a row.

Of people on international flights, transit passengers fell 17 percent to 3,837,316 — a little under 60 percent of the peak level seen in fiscal 2004.

On the other hand, the number of foreign passengers on international flights jumped 11 percent to 15,941,475, marking a record high for the fourth straight year.

“We must continually improve transit convenience in order for the airport to function as a (transport) node connecting North America and Asia and as a hub airport,” said Makoto Natsume, president of the airport operator, on the decrease in transit passengers.

The volume of international cargo handled at the airport increased 7 percent to 2,282,097 tons. Fuel supplied to aircraft there stood at 4,467,712 kiloliters, down 2 percent.