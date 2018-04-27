Former top bureaucrat of Japan’s Finance Ministry to have his retirement pay cut over sexual harassment claims
The Finance Ministry decided to deduct an amount equivalent to 20 percent on six months' worth of wages from the retirement benefits of former Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda, whose resignation was approved by the Cabinet earlier this week. | KYODO

Kyodo

The Finance Ministry has decided to take disciplinary action against its top bureaucrat who resigned over sexual harassment allegations, slapping him with a deduction equivalent to 20 percent on six months’ worth of wages, government sources said Friday.

The ministry plans to deduct the equivalent amount from former Administrative Vice Minister Junichi Fukuda’s full ¥53 million ($487,000) retirement benefits. He has yet to receive the payment.

When the Cabinet approved Fukuda’s resignation earlier this week, Finance Minister Taro Aso said the ministry’s priority is to gather facts to confirm the accuracy of sexual harassment claims made by a female reporter in the Shukan Shinsho weekly magazine.

Fukuda denied the allegations but still offered to give up his post last week, saying it had become difficult to perform his duties at a time when the ministry is mired in a number of controversies. He is planning to file a defamation lawsuit against the publisher of the magazine that first reported the story.

Speaking to reporters after a Cabinet meeting, Aso revealed that Fukuda has admitted that he met with a female reporter in person. “The biggest problem is that the woman felt offended,” he said, declining to comment further on whether Fukuda sexually harassed the reporter.

The magazine reported earlier this month that Fukuda had made sexually suggestive comments to female reporters. It later released an audio clip that is allegedly a recording of Fukuda asking a female reporter “Can I give you a kiss?” and “Can I give you a hug?”

In the face of Fukuda’s denial, TV Asahi said one of its female employees was the victim of the alleged sexual harassment by the bureaucrat, revealing she had handed the audio recording over to the magazine.

The sexual harassment allegations have become yet another headache for the government of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, already shaken by multiple scandals that have caused a decline in public support for his administration.

The Finance Ministry has faced a barrage of criticism since acknowledging it doctored records pertaining to the heavily discounted sale of state-owned property to a school operator that had ties to Abe’s wife, Akie.

Aso himself has faced growing calls from opposition parties to resign for having picked Fukuda for the post. But he has said he has no intention of stepping down, adding that his priority is to uncover the truth and take measures to ensure wrongdoings do not reoccur.

