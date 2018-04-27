/

Pakistani is first to be convicted for child porn

AFP-JIJI

PUNJAB – A Pakistan court on Thursday jailed a man for seven years in the country’s first ever conviction for child pornography.

Sadat Amin was found guilty by a Lahore court of being part of a global child pornography racket spread across Europe and the United States.

Pakistan only criminalized child pornography, as well as sexual assault against minors, for the first time in March last year, following the passage of a bill in the Senate.

According to the Federal Investigation Agency (FIA), Amin was arrested on the complaint of the Norwegian Embassy in April last year.

Investigators recovered more than 650,000 photographs and videos of child pornography in his possession.

Amin was also given a fine of 1.2 million rupees ($10,000) by the court in Pakistan’s eastern city of Lahore.

The amendment to the penal code last March also criminalized human trafficking within Pakistan, and raised the age of criminal responsibility from seven to 10.

Under the revised legislation, sexual assaults against minors are now punishable by up to seven years in prison. Previously only rape was criminalized.

Likewise, child pornography, which was previously not mentioned in the law, is now punishable by seven years in prison.

LATEST ASIA PACIFIC STORIES

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un shakes hands with South Korean President Moon Jae-in as both of them arrive for the inter-Korean summit Friday at the truce village of Panmunjom, in this still frame taken from video.
Kim meets Moon, becomes first North Korean leader to set foot in South since Korean War
In a scene that few could have imagined just months ago, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un crossed the heavily militarized border with the South on Friday, meeting South Korean President Moon Jae-...
The teary-eyed parents of Otto Warmbier, the American student who died days after being freed from imprisonment in North Korea, react to a standing ovation during President Donald Trump's State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress on Capitol Hill in Washington Jan. 30. The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea on Thursday, saying its government tortured and killed their son.
Parents sue Pyongyang over torture and death of detainee Otto Warmbier
The parents of U.S. college student Otto Warmbier filed a wrongful death lawsuit against North Korea on Thursday, saying its government tortured and killed their son. Fred and Cindy Warmb...
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and his sister, Kim Yo Jong, attend a meeting with South Korean President Moon Jae-in at the Peace House at the truce village of Panmunjom inside the Demilitarized Zone on Friday.
At summit with South, Kim accompanied by sister, generals
An influential young sister. North Korea's 90-year-old nominal head of state. A man believed to be behind attacks that killed 50 South Koreans in 2010. And the top foreign policy and military affai...

, , ,